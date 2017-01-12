You are here: Home / Sports / Bowling / bowling league updates 1/11/17

bowling league updates 1/11/17

Print Friendly
January 12, 2017 By Leave a Comment
Pinterest0
Google+0
LinkedIn0

EARLY RISERS

  1. R2-L2, 46.5-17.5
  2. Should A Could A, 41-23
  3. No Pin Intended, 39-25
  4. Misskeeters, 38.5-25.5
  5. Bowl Me Over, 36-28
  6. Our Way, 33-31
  7. Coyotes, 32.5-31.5
  8. Broad’s N Bob, 31-33
  9. Retreads, 30-34

10.10 Pin Alley, 30-34

  1. Huggy Bears, 29-35
  2. We B Trying, 29-35
  3. 4 Friends, 29-35
  4. Are We Done Yet? 28.5-35.5
  5. City Shoppes, 27-37

 

HIGH GAME

Ladies: Judy Connelly, 200

Men: Marty Roper, 230

 

HIGH SERIES

Ladies: Judy Connelly, 552

Maryann Davis, 537

Men: Johnny Harper, 568

 

OTHER HIGH GAMES

Men: Johnny Harper, 204

Mardon Connelly, 201

Larry Moultrie, 201

 

MESQUITE MERCHANTS

  1. Foot and Ankle, 32-8
  2. Guns and Guitars, 27.5-12.5
  3. Bank of Nevada, 25.5-14.5
  4. H & R Block, 25-15
  5. Mesquite Elks 2811, 26-16
  6. Mesquite Chiropractic, 23-17
  7. Oasis Chiropractic, 23-17
  8. Mesquite Lock Doc, 22-28
  9. Defense Preparedness, 22-18
  10. Beaver Dam Station, 21.5-18.5
  11. Smith Financial Group, 21.5-18.5
  12. Freelancers, 20.5-19.5
  13. Simplot Silica Products, 19-21
  14. Desert Gold Realty, 18.5-21.5
  15. Falcon Ridge Dental, 18-22
  16. Masters Villas Resorts, 18-22
  17. Polaris World, 18-22
  18. Mitchell Farmers Ins. 17-23
  19. Colonial Management, 16-24
  20. Intermountain Golf Cars, 15.5-24.5
  21. City Shoppes, 15-25
  22. Star Nursery, 14-26
  23. A – Valley Engineers, 13-27
  24. Maves Construction, 10.5-29.5

 

HIGH GAMES

Steve Ginther, 268

Randy Wade, 266

Don Clark Jr. 259

Rob Cormani, 254

Ronn Karr, 238

Dallas Archibald, 237

Mike Yoder, 236

Gene Peters, 235

John Gerger, 233

Ken Kaylor, 231

Jeff Jacobson, 231

Jan Kusy, 228

Joe Keim, 225

Gary Moore, 224

Gary Bezselich, 224

Mike Drieling, 223

Terry King, 222

Cliff Hennebry, 222

Eric Cottrell, 222

Kenny Duckett, 221

James Hartley, 221

Steve Clutterham, 221

Dave Houghton, 216

Willie Theis, 216

Carl Roth, 215

Mark Brackelsberg, 214

Don Smalley, 210

Maury Hardman, 209

Ray Schultz, 208

Gary Magnuson, 206

Ronn Karr, 205

Gene Loewer, 204

Dennis Hartley, 203

Brian Collins, 202

Dean Sheppard, 201

Ruben Macias, 200

Ray Holtcamp, 200

 

HIGH SERIES

Steve Ginther, 670

Jan Kusy, 668

Joe Keim, 663

Jeff Jacobson, 659

Gary Bezselich, 654

Don Clark Jr. 652

Dallas Archibald, 643

Kenny Duckett, 632

Mike Yoder, 620

Randy Wade, 613

Ronn Karr, 612

Carl Roth, 609

Ken Kaylor, 607

Jsmes Hartley, 606

Dave Houghton, 605

Rob Cormani, 603

Filed Under: Bowling, Top Stories

Speak Your Mind

*