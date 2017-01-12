bowling league updates 1/11/17

EARLY RISERS
- R2-L2, 46.5-17.5
- Should A Could A, 41-23
- No Pin Intended, 39-25
- Misskeeters, 38.5-25.5
- Bowl Me Over, 36-28
- Our Way, 33-31
- Coyotes, 32.5-31.5
- Broad’s N Bob, 31-33
- Retreads, 30-34
10.10 Pin Alley, 30-34
- Huggy Bears, 29-35
- We B Trying, 29-35
- 4 Friends, 29-35
- Are We Done Yet? 28.5-35.5
- City Shoppes, 27-37
HIGH GAME
Ladies: Judy Connelly, 200
Men: Marty Roper, 230
HIGH SERIES
Ladies: Judy Connelly, 552
Maryann Davis, 537
Men: Johnny Harper, 568
OTHER HIGH GAMES
Men: Johnny Harper, 204
Mardon Connelly, 201
Larry Moultrie, 201
MESQUITE MERCHANTS
- Foot and Ankle, 32-8
- Guns and Guitars, 27.5-12.5
- Bank of Nevada, 25.5-14.5
- H & R Block, 25-15
- Mesquite Elks 2811, 26-16
- Mesquite Chiropractic, 23-17
- Oasis Chiropractic, 23-17
- Mesquite Lock Doc, 22-28
- Defense Preparedness, 22-18
- Beaver Dam Station, 21.5-18.5
- Smith Financial Group, 21.5-18.5
- Freelancers, 20.5-19.5
- Simplot Silica Products, 19-21
- Desert Gold Realty, 18.5-21.5
- Falcon Ridge Dental, 18-22
- Masters Villas Resorts, 18-22
- Polaris World, 18-22
- Mitchell Farmers Ins. 17-23
- Colonial Management, 16-24
- Intermountain Golf Cars, 15.5-24.5
- City Shoppes, 15-25
- Star Nursery, 14-26
- A – Valley Engineers, 13-27
- Maves Construction, 10.5-29.5
HIGH GAMES
Steve Ginther, 268
Randy Wade, 266
Don Clark Jr. 259
Rob Cormani, 254
Ronn Karr, 238
Dallas Archibald, 237
Mike Yoder, 236
Gene Peters, 235
John Gerger, 233
Ken Kaylor, 231
Jeff Jacobson, 231
Jan Kusy, 228
Joe Keim, 225
Gary Moore, 224
Gary Bezselich, 224
Mike Drieling, 223
Terry King, 222
Cliff Hennebry, 222
Eric Cottrell, 222
Kenny Duckett, 221
James Hartley, 221
Steve Clutterham, 221
Dave Houghton, 216
Willie Theis, 216
Carl Roth, 215
Mark Brackelsberg, 214
Don Smalley, 210
Maury Hardman, 209
Ray Schultz, 208
Gary Magnuson, 206
Ronn Karr, 205
Gene Loewer, 204
Dennis Hartley, 203
Brian Collins, 202
Dean Sheppard, 201
Ruben Macias, 200
Ray Holtcamp, 200
HIGH SERIES
Steve Ginther, 670
Jan Kusy, 668
Joe Keim, 663
Jeff Jacobson, 659
Gary Bezselich, 654
Don Clark Jr. 652
Dallas Archibald, 643
Kenny Duckett, 632
Mike Yoder, 620
Randy Wade, 613
Ronn Karr, 612
Carl Roth, 609
Ken Kaylor, 607
Jsmes Hartley, 606
Dave Houghton, 605
Rob Cormani, 603