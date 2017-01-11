Billie R. Lilienthal-Obituary

Billie R. Lilienthal peacefully passed away on Tuesday, January 10 at Dixie Regional Hospital in St. George, UT.

Billie was born June 6, 1936 in Burwell, NE to Glen and Agnes Lilienthal. He graduated from Burwell High School and Arizona State College. Billie was proud to have served 28 years in the U. S. Navy.

Locally he worked part time at the Nevada Welcome Center for 20 years. He was an active member of Mesquite United Methodist Church where he served 9 years as Church Council President, assisted the financial secretary and enjoyed serving as Lay Leader and usher.

Billie is survived by his wife, Nila of Mesquite and two sons, Douglas Carl and James William both of Manchester, TN. He also is survived by two stepsons, Randy Fehr and Brad Fehr of Northern Utah and stepdaughters Roshelle Geroche of Loveland, CO. and Loretta Felix of Morgan, UT.

He was a proud grandfather of 4, great-grandfather of 6 and had 11 step grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held at Mesquite United Methodist Church on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking memorial gifts be given to the Billie R. Lilienthal Memorial Fund at Mesquite United Methodist Church or donated to We Care for Animals of Mesquite.