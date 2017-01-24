You are here: Home / News / Community / Best of Mesquite Voting Ends Feb. 1

Best of Mesquite Voting Ends Feb. 1

January 24, 2017 By Leave a Comment
Today’s MLN hosts the final printing of ballots for the 2017 Best of Mesquite Contest. This is the first time that ballots have been collected during the winter months while many of Mesquite’s snowbirds are still in town.

Ballots may be mailed to our office at 12 W. Mesquite Blvd. Suite 109, Mesquite, NV 89027 or dropped off during normal business hours, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All ballots must be properly filled out with contact info and at least 15 categories. The submission deadline is noon on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Results will be published in the March 30 edition of the MLN.

