Best of Mesquite starts today

Thanks to feedback from the residents of Mesquite during the past 12 years, the Best of Mesquite contest sponsored by the Mesquite Local News is now making ballots available in January.

Ballots will be available by print only on Jan. 12, 19 and 26. Only the printed ballots will be valid for submission; photocopies will not be counted. The ballot can easily be found on inside pages.

Another category has been added this year, Best Financial Advisor. The addition brings a total of 53 categories to the contest.

According to contest rules, there must be at least three businesses within the city limits to warrant a category. The list tends to vary year to year as the business climate changes in Mesquite.

All persons over the age of 13 at the time of voting may submit one ballot to be counted. One ballot is permitted per person and any group submissions that are turned in are valid for screening. Identical handwriting and answers are possible grounds for a disqualified ballot. There must be 15 categories filled out properly for the ballot to be valid.

Businesses are discouraged from “forcing” their employees or clients to fill out a ballot. Any report of such events happening may be grounds for the business to be disqualified entirely as the Mesquite Local News strives to keep the contest ethical and honest among its readers.

All ballots are due at the Mesquite Local News office, 12 W. Mesquite Blvd. Suite 109 by Wednesday, Feb. 2 at noon. Ballots may be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. or mailed to the same address with zip code 89027.