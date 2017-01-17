Arrest Report Jan. 8-14, 2017

Statistics supplied by Mesquite Police Department. Disclaimer: These names were reported in the Mesquite Police Department’s arrest report released Jan. 16, 2017. Persons should be presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Benitez, Georgine V

Los Angeles, CA

1/11/17

Failure to appear

Female juvenile offender

Mesquite

1/11/17

Truancy

Male juvenile offender

Mesquite

1/11/17

Truancy

Male juvenile offender

Mesquite

1/10/17

Disturbance of school

Fochler, Ronald L Jr.

Pahrump, NV

1/8/17

Driver’s license suspended/revoked

Forshee, Robert A Jr.

North Las Vegas, NV

1/14/17

Burglary

Theft

Female juvenile offender

Mesquite

1/11/17

Truancy

Fox, Dirk A

Mesquite

1/14/17

Domestic battery

Fuentes, Omar

Bunkerville, NV

1/9/17

Failure to appear

Guzman, Ruben O

Anahiem, CA

1/9/17

Failure to yield at stop sign

DUI

No proof of insurance

Haley, Deseri R

La Verkin, UT

1/8/17

Intoxicated pedestrian in the roadway

Herold, Brandon M

Mesquite

1/11/17

Failure to appear

Howard, Billy J

Atwater, CA

1/10/17

Driver’s license suspended or revoked

No/Expired plates

No proof of insurance

Male juvenile offender

Mesquite

1/11/17

Disturbance of school

Morrison, Cory L

Scenic, AZ

1/13/17

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of controlled substance

Olivas, Consuelo H

St. George, UT

1/14/17

DUI

Failure to maintain travel lane

Phillips, Samantha R

Cucamonga, CA

Intoxicated pedestrian in the roadway

Rivera, Benny

Hayward, CA

1/11/17

Failure to prevent truancy

Female juvenile offender

Mesquite

1/11/17

Truancy

Female juvenile offender

Mesquite

1/11/17

Truancy

Rosales, Jesus F

St. George, UT

1/14/17

DUI

Sandoval, Arturo J

Mesquite

1/10/17

Possession of stolen property

Shalifoe, Samuel J

Washington, UT

1/12/17

Domestic Battery

Vancleave, Shea S

Scenic, AZ

1/13/17

Driver’s license suspended/revoked

No proof of insurance

Failure to yield to emergency vehicle