Arrest Report Jan. 8-14, 2017
Statistics supplied by Mesquite Police Department. Disclaimer: These names were reported in the Mesquite Police Department’s arrest report released Jan. 16, 2017. Persons should be presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
Benitez, Georgine V
Los Angeles, CA
1/11/17
Failure to appear
Female juvenile offender
Mesquite
1/11/17
Truancy
Male juvenile offender
Mesquite
1/11/17
Truancy
Male juvenile offender
Mesquite
1/10/17
Disturbance of school
Fochler, Ronald L Jr.
Pahrump, NV
1/8/17
Driver’s license suspended/revoked
Forshee, Robert A Jr.
North Las Vegas, NV
1/14/17
Burglary
Theft
Female juvenile offender
Mesquite
1/11/17
Truancy
Fox, Dirk A
Mesquite
1/14/17
Domestic battery
Fuentes, Omar
Bunkerville, NV
1/9/17
Failure to appear
Guzman, Ruben O
Anahiem, CA
1/9/17
Failure to yield at stop sign
DUI
No proof of insurance
Haley, Deseri R
La Verkin, UT
1/8/17
Intoxicated pedestrian in the roadway
Herold, Brandon M
Mesquite
1/11/17
Failure to appear
Howard, Billy J
Atwater, CA
1/10/17
Driver’s license suspended or revoked
No/Expired plates
No proof of insurance
Male juvenile offender
Mesquite
1/11/17
Disturbance of school
Morrison, Cory L
Scenic, AZ
1/13/17
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Possession of controlled substance
Olivas, Consuelo H
St. George, UT
1/14/17
DUI
Failure to maintain travel lane
Phillips, Samantha R
Cucamonga, CA
Intoxicated pedestrian in the roadway
Rivera, Benny
Hayward, CA
1/11/17
Failure to prevent truancy
Female juvenile offender
Mesquite
1/11/17
Truancy
Female juvenile offender
Mesquite
1/11/17
Truancy
Rosales, Jesus F
St. George, UT
1/14/17
DUI
Sandoval, Arturo J
Mesquite
1/10/17
Possession of stolen property
Shalifoe, Samuel J
Washington, UT
1/12/17
Domestic Battery
Vancleave, Shea S
Scenic, AZ
1/13/17
Driver’s license suspended/revoked
No proof of insurance
Failure to yield to emergency vehicle