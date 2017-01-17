You are here: Home / News / Police Beat / Arrest Report Jan. 8-14, 2017

Arrest Report Jan. 8-14, 2017

January 17, 2017
Statistics supplied by Mesquite Police Department. Disclaimer: These names were reported in the Mesquite Police Department’s arrest report released Jan. 16, 2017. Persons should be presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
Benitez, Georgine V
Los Angeles, CA
1/11/17
Failure to appear

Female juvenile offender
Mesquite
1/11/17
Truancy

Male juvenile offender
Mesquite
1/11/17
Truancy

Male juvenile offender
Mesquite
1/10/17
Disturbance of school

Fochler, Ronald L Jr.
Pahrump, NV
1/8/17
Driver’s license suspended/revoked

Forshee, Robert A Jr.
North Las Vegas, NV
1/14/17
Burglary
Theft

Female juvenile offender
Mesquite
1/11/17
Truancy

Fox, Dirk A
Mesquite
1/14/17
Domestic battery

Fuentes, Omar
Bunkerville, NV
1/9/17
Failure to appear

Guzman, Ruben O
Anahiem, CA
1/9/17
Failure to yield at stop sign
DUI
No proof of insurance

Haley, Deseri R
La Verkin, UT
1/8/17
Intoxicated pedestrian in the roadway

Herold, Brandon M
Mesquite
1/11/17
Failure to appear

Howard, Billy J
Atwater, CA
1/10/17
Driver’s license suspended or revoked
No/Expired plates
No proof of insurance

Male juvenile offender
Mesquite
1/11/17
Disturbance of school

Morrison, Cory L
Scenic, AZ
1/13/17
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Possession of controlled substance

Olivas, Consuelo H
St. George, UT
1/14/17
DUI
Failure to maintain travel lane

Phillips, Samantha R
Cucamonga, CA
Intoxicated pedestrian in the roadway

Rivera, Benny
Hayward, CA
1/11/17
Failure to prevent truancy

Female juvenile offender
Mesquite
1/11/17
Truancy

Female juvenile offender
Mesquite
1/11/17
Truancy

Rosales, Jesus F
St. George, UT
1/14/17
DUI

Sandoval, Arturo J
Mesquite
1/10/17
Possession of stolen property

Shalifoe, Samuel J
Washington, UT
1/12/17
Domestic Battery

Vancleave, Shea S
Scenic, AZ
1/13/17
Driver’s license suspended/revoked
No proof of insurance
Failure to yield to emergency vehicle

