Arrest Report Jan. 22-28, 2017

Statistics supplied by Mesquite Police Department. Disclaimer: These names were reported in the Mesquite Police Department’s arrest report released Jan. 30, 2017. Persons should be presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Baham, Ronnie J

St. George, UT

1/26/17

Sale of Narcotic/Other drugs x2

Beel, Carl D

North Las Vegas, NV

1/27/17

Failure to appear

Bird, David S

St. George, UT

1/26/17

Failure to appear

Trespassing

Possession of controlled substance x2

False Information/Obstructing

Using ID of another

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Bistline, James R

Colorado City, AZ

1/25/17

Jail housing agreement

Bowman, Brian N

Cedar City, UT

1/27/17

Jail housing agreement

Broussard, Kenneth W

Freeport, TX

1/26/17

Possession of controlled substance

Carillo, Jesus E

Las Vegas, NV

1/25/17

Jail housing agreement

Collet, Cassandra K

Ivins, UT

Possession of controlled substance

Davis, Jennifer D

Mesquite

1/24/17

Failure to appear

Fairleigh, Benjamin B

Mesquite, NV

1/27/17

Failure to appear

Flores, Hector

Chicago, IL

1/27/17

Jail housing agreement

Flores-Estrada, Roberto F Jr.

Scenic, AZ

1/27/17

DUI

Open Container of alcohol in vehicle

Frisby, Alicia M

Mesquite

1/25/17

Animals at large

Furman, Teresa L

Mesquite

1/24/17

Sale of Narcotic/Other drugs

Gortarez, Francisco

Mesquite

1/22/17

DUI

Handicap parking violation

Hansen, Sherri M

Mesquite

1/24/17

Trespassing

Howick, Robert W

Mesquite

1/28/17

Battery w/substantial bodily harm

Klatt, Tammy J

Roseville, MI

1/28/17

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Fail to change DL

Loftus, William P

Mesquite

1/24/17

Domestic battery by strangulation

Loya, Miguel A

Mesquite

1/22/17

Obscene, annoying phone calls

Martinez, Levi N

Mesquite

1/24/17

Open container of alcohol in vehicle

Domestic battery

McDonald, Ashton T

Littlefield, AZ

1/26/17

Conspiracy to traffic controlled substances

Sale of narcotic/other drugs

Miranda, Jose C

Salt Lake City, UT

1/28/17

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Morrison, Eric E

St. George, UT

1/26/17

Failure to appear

Mulvy, Christopher

Mesquite

1/25/16

Failure to use headlights

Drink liquor while driving

Failure to change DL

Registration of vehicle

DUI

Newbold, Matthew J

Bountiful, UT

1/26/17

Domestic battery

Nez, Kendrick E

Mesquite

1/27/17

Domestic battery

Provoking breach of peace

Parry, Amanda J

St. George, UT

1/26/17

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of schedule I & II substances

Pikyavit, Joel R

Fillmore, UT

1/26/17

Jail housing agreememnt

Potter, Robert A

Mesquite

1/24/17

False information/Obstructing

Reed, Waylene K

Mesquite

1/24/17

DUI

Drink liquor while driving

Possession of drug paraphernalia

No proof of insurance

Drive suspended/revoked

Failure to appear

Rodriguez-Martinez, Jorge H

Magna, UT

1/23/17

Jail housing agreement

Romero, Monica T

Mesquite

1/24/17

Domestic battery

Rosas, Yarely E

Littlefield, AZ

1/25/17

Failure to appear

Rueda, Ana M

Salt Lake City, UT

1/28/17

Possession of drug paraphernalia

False information/Obstructing

Sandoval, Sergio

Scenic, AZ

1/22/17

City parks violation

Scherer, Tyler T

American Falls, ID

1/27/17

DUI

Schmutz, Eric J

St. George, UT

1/25/17

Possession of received forged instrument or bills

Sponseller, Robert S

Beaver Dam, AZ

1/24/17

Jail housing agreement

Stone, Wendy B

Mesquite

Obscene conduct/Language

Failure to change DL

Littering

Synnestvedt, Marc S

West Valley, UT

1/27/17

Possession of controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Tkachenko, Rigina V

Salt Lake City, UT

1/28/17

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Wagner, Ellen R

Mesquite

1/25/17

Animal waste and noise

Watson, Shauntory T

Ogden, UT

1/26/17

Possession of controlled substance

Sale of Narcotic/Other drugs

Conspiracy to traffic controlled substance

Sexual Assault

Coercion, physical force used

Wylie, Matthew P

Mesquite

1/23/17

Failure to appear

Zepeda, Edgar

General Delivery

1/28/17

Possession of drug paraphernalia