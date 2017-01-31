Arrest Report Jan. 22-28, 2017
Statistics supplied by Mesquite Police Department. Disclaimer: These names were reported in the Mesquite Police Department’s arrest report released Jan. 30, 2017. Persons should be presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
Baham, Ronnie J
St. George, UT
1/26/17
Sale of Narcotic/Other drugs x2
Beel, Carl D
North Las Vegas, NV
1/27/17
Failure to appear
Bird, David S
St. George, UT
1/26/17
Failure to appear
Trespassing
Possession of controlled substance x2
False Information/Obstructing
Using ID of another
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Bistline, James R
Colorado City, AZ
1/25/17
Jail housing agreement
Bowman, Brian N
Cedar City, UT
1/27/17
Jail housing agreement
Broussard, Kenneth W
Freeport, TX
1/26/17
Possession of controlled substance
Carillo, Jesus E
Las Vegas, NV
1/25/17
Jail housing agreement
Collet, Cassandra K
Ivins, UT
Possession of controlled substance
Davis, Jennifer D
Mesquite
1/24/17
Failure to appear
Fairleigh, Benjamin B
Mesquite, NV
1/27/17
Failure to appear
Flores, Hector
Chicago, IL
1/27/17
Jail housing agreement
Flores-Estrada, Roberto F Jr.
Scenic, AZ
1/27/17
DUI
Open Container of alcohol in vehicle
Frisby, Alicia M
Mesquite
1/25/17
Animals at large
Furman, Teresa L
Mesquite
1/24/17
Sale of Narcotic/Other drugs
Gortarez, Francisco
Mesquite
1/22/17
DUI
Handicap parking violation
Hansen, Sherri M
Mesquite
1/24/17
Trespassing
Howick, Robert W
Mesquite
1/28/17
Battery w/substantial bodily harm
Klatt, Tammy J
Roseville, MI
1/28/17
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Fail to change DL
Loftus, William P
Mesquite
1/24/17
Domestic battery by strangulation
Loya, Miguel A
Mesquite
1/22/17
Obscene, annoying phone calls
Martinez, Levi N
Mesquite
1/24/17
Open container of alcohol in vehicle
Domestic battery
McDonald, Ashton T
Littlefield, AZ
1/26/17
Conspiracy to traffic controlled substances
Sale of narcotic/other drugs
Miranda, Jose C
Salt Lake City, UT
1/28/17
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Morrison, Eric E
St. George, UT
1/26/17
Failure to appear
Mulvy, Christopher
Mesquite
1/25/16
Failure to use headlights
Drink liquor while driving
Failure to change DL
Registration of vehicle
DUI
Newbold, Matthew J
Bountiful, UT
1/26/17
Domestic battery
Nez, Kendrick E
Mesquite
1/27/17
Domestic battery
Provoking breach of peace
Parry, Amanda J
St. George, UT
1/26/17
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Possession of schedule I & II substances
Pikyavit, Joel R
Fillmore, UT
1/26/17
Jail housing agreememnt
Potter, Robert A
Mesquite
1/24/17
False information/Obstructing
Reed, Waylene K
Mesquite
1/24/17
DUI
Drink liquor while driving
Possession of drug paraphernalia
No proof of insurance
Drive suspended/revoked
Failure to appear
Rodriguez-Martinez, Jorge H
Magna, UT
1/23/17
Jail housing agreement
Romero, Monica T
Mesquite
1/24/17
Domestic battery
Rosas, Yarely E
Littlefield, AZ
1/25/17
Failure to appear
Rueda, Ana M
Salt Lake City, UT
1/28/17
Possession of drug paraphernalia
False information/Obstructing
Sandoval, Sergio
Scenic, AZ
1/22/17
City parks violation
Scherer, Tyler T
American Falls, ID
1/27/17
DUI
Schmutz, Eric J
St. George, UT
1/25/17
Possession of received forged instrument or bills
Sponseller, Robert S
Beaver Dam, AZ
1/24/17
Jail housing agreement
Stone, Wendy B
Mesquite
Obscene conduct/Language
Failure to change DL
Littering
Synnestvedt, Marc S
West Valley, UT
1/27/17
Possession of controlled substance
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Tkachenko, Rigina V
Salt Lake City, UT
1/28/17
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Wagner, Ellen R
Mesquite
1/25/17
Animal waste and noise
Watson, Shauntory T
Ogden, UT
1/26/17
Possession of controlled substance
Sale of Narcotic/Other drugs
Conspiracy to traffic controlled substance
Sexual Assault
Coercion, physical force used
Wylie, Matthew P
Mesquite
1/23/17
Failure to appear
Zepeda, Edgar
General Delivery
1/28/17
Possession of drug paraphernalia