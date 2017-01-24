Arrest Report Jan. 15-21, 2017
Statistics supplied by Mesquite Police Department. Disclaimer: These names were reported in the Mesquite Police Department’s arrest report released Jan. 23, 2017. Persons should be presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
Alanazi, Turki
Cedar City, UT
1/18/17
Jail housing agreement
Alcala, Raul
Goodyear, AZ
1/20/17
Trespassing
Bryant, Maria K
Mesquite
1/17/17
Possession of imitation controlled substance w/intent
Conspiracy to traffic controlled substance
Cantrell, Saxon J
St. George, UT
1/21/17
Possession of controlled substance
Doherty, Treven R
St. George, UT
1/16/17
Domestic Battery
Garcia-Martinez, Luis R
Mesquite
1/15/17
DUI
Huck, Gary G
St. George, UT
1/16/17
Open container of alcohol in vehicle
Isherwood, Kimberly
St. George, UT
1/18/17
Jail housing agreement
James, Elmore Jr.
St. George, UT
1/18/17
Jail housing agreement
Maggs, Peter E
Litchfield Park, AZ
1/20/17
Trespassing
Malcom, Christopher M
Mesquite
1/16/17
Domestic Battery
Morrison, Eric E
St. George, UT
Possession of controlled substance
Moseley, Wallace E
Beaver Dam, AZ
1/20/17
Grand larceny-Auto
Burglary
Third Degree Arson
Tampering with a MV
Mucker, Patricia C
Louisville, KY
1/21/17
Jail housing agreement
Nathans, Justin
Mesquite
1/16/17
Trespassing
Olivarria, Paulina A
Las Vegas, NV
1/17/17
Battery
Ornelas, Michael R
Mesquite
1/18/17
Failure to appear
Page, Krystal L
Las Vegas, NV
1/18/17
Jail housing agreement
Perez-Delgado, Ana B
Mesquite
1/15/17
General probation violation
Slote, William L
Las Vegas, NV
1/17/17
Battery
Stevens, Christopher J
Mesquite
1/18/17
Sale of narcotic or other drugs
Maintain place to sell controlled substances
Trafficking a controlled substance
Conspiracy to traffic controlled substance x2
Watkins, Trina D
Overton, NV
1/19/17
General probation violation
Willoughby, Leeta L
St. George, UT
1/17/17
Battery