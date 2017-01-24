Arrest Report Jan. 15-21, 2017

Statistics supplied by Mesquite Police Department. Disclaimer: These names were reported in the Mesquite Police Department’s arrest report released Jan. 23, 2017. Persons should be presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Alanazi, Turki

Cedar City, UT

1/18/17

Jail housing agreement

Alcala, Raul

Goodyear, AZ

1/20/17

Trespassing

Bryant, Maria K

Mesquite

1/17/17

Possession of imitation controlled substance w/intent

Conspiracy to traffic controlled substance

Cantrell, Saxon J

St. George, UT

1/21/17

Possession of controlled substance

Doherty, Treven R

St. George, UT

1/16/17

Domestic Battery

Garcia-Martinez, Luis R

Mesquite

1/15/17

DUI

Huck, Gary G

St. George, UT

1/16/17

Open container of alcohol in vehicle

Isherwood, Kimberly

St. George, UT

1/18/17

Jail housing agreement

James, Elmore Jr.

St. George, UT

1/18/17

Jail housing agreement

Maggs, Peter E

Litchfield Park, AZ

1/20/17

Trespassing

Malcom, Christopher M

Mesquite

1/16/17

Domestic Battery

Morrison, Eric E

St. George, UT

Possession of controlled substance

Moseley, Wallace E

Beaver Dam, AZ

1/20/17

Grand larceny-Auto

Burglary

Third Degree Arson

Tampering with a MV

Mucker, Patricia C

Louisville, KY

1/21/17

Jail housing agreement

Nathans, Justin

Mesquite

1/16/17

Trespassing

Olivarria, Paulina A

Las Vegas, NV

1/17/17

Battery

Ornelas, Michael R

Mesquite

1/18/17

Failure to appear

Page, Krystal L

Las Vegas, NV

1/18/17

Jail housing agreement

Perez-Delgado, Ana B

Mesquite

1/15/17

General probation violation

Slote, William L

Las Vegas, NV

1/17/17

Battery

Stevens, Christopher J

Mesquite

1/18/17

Sale of narcotic or other drugs

Maintain place to sell controlled substances

Trafficking a controlled substance

Conspiracy to traffic controlled substance x2

Watkins, Trina D

Overton, NV

1/19/17

General probation violation

Willoughby, Leeta L

St. George, UT

1/17/17

Battery