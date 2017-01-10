Arrest Report Jan. 1-7, 2017

Statistics supplied by Mesquite Police Department. Disclaimer: These names were reported in the Mesquite Police Department’s arrest report released Jan. 9, 2017. Persons should be presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
Allen, April B
Las Vegas, NV
1/5/17
Purchase/Consumption by minor
Open container of alcohol in vehicle
Possession of controlled substance
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Alvarenga, Juan C
Simi Valley, CA
1/1/17
Intoxicated pedestrian in the roadway
Trespassing
Blackmore, Ryan L
Hurricane, UT
1/5/17
Possession of controlled substance x2
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Open container of alcohol in vehicle
Brophy, Samuel M
Pahrump, NV
1/5/17
Purchase/Consumption by minor
Open container of alcohol in vehicle
Cereno-Herrera, Fabian
Mesquite
1/2/17
Disturbing the peace/Fighting
Trespassing
Clark, Zodi A
Virgin, UT
1/5/17
Possession of controlled substance
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Open container of alcohol in vehicle
Cottam, Shanna J
St. George, UT
1/6/17
Felony arrest warrant
Drye, Darrell C Jr.
Cedar City, UT
1/1/17
Failure to appear
Estrada, Adam A
Scenic, AZ
1/1/17
Battery
Giles, Jeffery S
West Valley, UT
1/2/17
Jail housing agreement
Gronnebek, Jeppe C
Las Vegas, NV
1/5/17
Basic speed
Open container of alcohol in vehicle
Hernandez, Victor M
St. George, UT
1/4/17
Jail housing agreement
Hutchins, Lenora L
Mesquite
1/3/17
DUI
Leathers, Anthony W
St. George, UT
1/6/17
Trespassing
Leavitt, Sandra M
Mesquite
1/3/17
Failure to appear
Mills, Robbie D
Mesquite
Domestic battery
Mitchell, Darrin J
Washington, UT
1/6/17
Jail housing agreement
Papelino, Jonathan R
Las, Vegas, NV
1/5/17
Purchase/Consumption by minor
Open container of alcohol in vehicle
Perez-Delgado, Ana B
Mesquite
1/7/17
City parks violation
Perez-Ibarra, Juan C
Mesquite
1/7/17
City parks violation/no alcohol
City parks violation/curfew
Root, Timothy J
Sandy, UT
1/1/17
Trespassing
Schwab, Aaron J
Mesquite
1/7/17
Disturbing the peace/Fighting
Sims, Brooke V
Mesquite
1/5/17
Possession of stolen property x2
Sale of narcotics
Habitual criminals
Conspiracy to traffic controlled substance
Stotler, George J
Mesquite
1/5/17
Failure to maintain travel lane