Arrest Report Jan. 1-7, 2017

Statistics supplied by Mesquite Police Department. Disclaimer: These names were reported in the Mesquite Police Department’s arrest report released Jan. 9, 2017. Persons should be presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Allen, April B

Las Vegas, NV

1/5/17

Purchase/Consumption by minor

Open container of alcohol in vehicle

Possession of controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Alvarenga, Juan C

Simi Valley, CA

1/1/17

Intoxicated pedestrian in the roadway

Trespassing

Blackmore, Ryan L

Hurricane, UT

1/5/17

Possession of controlled substance x2

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Open container of alcohol in vehicle

Brophy, Samuel M

Pahrump, NV

1/5/17

Purchase/Consumption by minor

Open container of alcohol in vehicle

Cereno-Herrera, Fabian

Mesquite

1/2/17

Disturbing the peace/Fighting

Trespassing

Clark, Zodi A

Virgin, UT

1/5/17

Possession of controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Open container of alcohol in vehicle

Cottam, Shanna J

St. George, UT

1/6/17

Felony arrest warrant

Drye, Darrell C Jr.

Cedar City, UT

1/1/17

Failure to appear

Estrada, Adam A

Scenic, AZ

1/1/17

Battery

Giles, Jeffery S

West Valley, UT

1/2/17

Jail housing agreement

Gronnebek, Jeppe C

Las Vegas, NV

1/5/17

Basic speed

Open container of alcohol in vehicle

Hernandez, Victor M

St. George, UT

1/4/17

Jail housing agreement

Hutchins, Lenora L

Mesquite

1/3/17

DUI

Leathers, Anthony W

St. George, UT

1/6/17

Trespassing

Leavitt, Sandra M

Mesquite

1/3/17

Failure to appear

Mills, Robbie D

Mesquite

Domestic battery

Mitchell, Darrin J

Washington, UT

1/6/17

Jail housing agreement

Papelino, Jonathan R

Las, Vegas, NV

1/5/17

Purchase/Consumption by minor

Open container of alcohol in vehicle

Perez-Delgado, Ana B

Mesquite

1/7/17

City parks violation

Perez-Ibarra, Juan C

Mesquite

1/7/17

City parks violation/no alcohol

City parks violation/curfew

Root, Timothy J

Sandy, UT

1/1/17

Trespassing

Schwab, Aaron J

Mesquite

1/7/17

Disturbing the peace/Fighting

Sims, Brooke V

Mesquite

1/5/17

Possession of stolen property x2

Sale of narcotics

Habitual criminals

Conspiracy to traffic controlled substance

Stotler, George J

Mesquite

1/5/17

Failure to maintain travel lane