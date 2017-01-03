You are here: Home / News / Police Beat / Arrest Report Dec. 25-31, 2016

Arrest Report Dec. 25-31, 2016
Statistics supplied by Mesquite Police Department. Disclaimer: These names were reported in the Mesquite Police Department’s arrest report released Jan. 2, 2017. Persons should be presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Aguilar, Pedro
Mesquite
12/31/16
Basic Speed
Possession of controlled substance

Boone, Darren B
Beaver Dam, AZ
12/30/16
Jail housing agreement

Brown, Melissa L
Enoch, UT
12/26/16
Minor in Gambling

Dobb, Matthew W
Salt Lake City, UT
12/30/16
DUI

Fitzpatrick, Larry R Jr.
Mesquite
12/26/16
Domestic battery

Garcia, Samuel D
Mesquite
12/29/16
Jail housing agreement

Hardy, Mervin
Cedar City, UT
12/31/16
Failure to appear

Klatt, Tammy J
Roseville, MI
12/31/16
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Use of cell phone while driving

Leavitt, Brandon D
Mesquite
12/31/16
DUI
Basic speed

Leavitt, Kristal S
Mesquite
12/31/16
Possession of drug paraphernalia

Mills, Robbie D
Mesquite
12/29/16
Contempt of court

Nelson, Ronald C
St. George, UT
12/27/16
Intoxicated pedestrian on roadway
Ex-felon failure to register

Pinto, Roselyn A
Mesquite, NV
12/29/16
Failure to appear

Prescott, Russell T
Ogden, UT
12/30/16
Open container of alcohol in vehicle

Pudney, Anna R
Mesquite
12/28/16
Trespassing
Disturbing the peace/Fighting

Rosales, Juan C
Victorville, CA
12/28/16
Jail housing agreement x2

Sprague, Arbie
Mesquite
12/31/16
DUI
No tail lamps

Taylor, Bryan W
American Fork, UT
12/27/16
Jail housing agreement

Thompson, Justin M
Las Vegas, NV
12/31/16
Fictitious/Altered plate
Possession of drug paraphernalia

Tolano, Manuel A
Monrovia, CA
12/28/16
Jail housing agreement

Vincent, Justin J
Las Vegas, NV
12/27/16
Defrauding an Innkeeper

Wharton, Jake J
Mesquite
12/28/16
Contempt of court

