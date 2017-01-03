Arrest Report Dec. 25-31, 2016
Statistics supplied by Mesquite Police Department. Disclaimer: These names were reported in the Mesquite Police Department’s arrest report released Jan. 2, 2017. Persons should be presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
Aguilar, Pedro
Mesquite
12/31/16
Basic Speed
Possession of controlled substance
Boone, Darren B
Beaver Dam, AZ
12/30/16
Jail housing agreement
Brown, Melissa L
Enoch, UT
12/26/16
Minor in Gambling
Dobb, Matthew W
Salt Lake City, UT
12/30/16
DUI
Fitzpatrick, Larry R Jr.
Mesquite
12/26/16
Domestic battery
Garcia, Samuel D
Mesquite
12/29/16
Jail housing agreement
Hardy, Mervin
Cedar City, UT
12/31/16
Failure to appear
Klatt, Tammy J
Roseville, MI
12/31/16
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Use of cell phone while driving
Leavitt, Brandon D
Mesquite
12/31/16
DUI
Basic speed
Leavitt, Kristal S
Mesquite
12/31/16
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Mills, Robbie D
Mesquite
12/29/16
Contempt of court
Nelson, Ronald C
St. George, UT
12/27/16
Intoxicated pedestrian on roadway
Ex-felon failure to register
Pinto, Roselyn A
Mesquite, NV
12/29/16
Failure to appear
Prescott, Russell T
Ogden, UT
12/30/16
Open container of alcohol in vehicle
Pudney, Anna R
Mesquite
12/28/16
Trespassing
Disturbing the peace/Fighting
Rosales, Juan C
Victorville, CA
12/28/16
Jail housing agreement x2
Sprague, Arbie
Mesquite
12/31/16
DUI
No tail lamps
Taylor, Bryan W
American Fork, UT
12/27/16
Jail housing agreement
Thompson, Justin M
Las Vegas, NV
12/31/16
Fictitious/Altered plate
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Tolano, Manuel A
Monrovia, CA
12/28/16
Jail housing agreement
Vincent, Justin J
Las Vegas, NV
12/27/16
Defrauding an Innkeeper
Wharton, Jake J
Mesquite
12/28/16
Contempt of court