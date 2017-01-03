Arrest Report Dec. 25-31, 2016

Statistics supplied by Mesquite Police Department. Disclaimer: These names were reported in the Mesquite Police Department’s arrest report released Jan. 2, 2017. Persons should be presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Aguilar, Pedro

Mesquite

12/31/16

Basic Speed

Possession of controlled substance

Boone, Darren B

Beaver Dam, AZ

12/30/16

Jail housing agreement

Brown, Melissa L

Enoch, UT

12/26/16

Minor in Gambling

Dobb, Matthew W

Salt Lake City, UT

12/30/16

DUI

Fitzpatrick, Larry R Jr.

Mesquite

12/26/16

Domestic battery

Garcia, Samuel D

Mesquite

12/29/16

Jail housing agreement

Hardy, Mervin

Cedar City, UT

12/31/16

Failure to appear

Klatt, Tammy J

Roseville, MI

12/31/16

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Use of cell phone while driving

Leavitt, Brandon D

Mesquite

12/31/16

DUI

Basic speed

Leavitt, Kristal S

Mesquite

12/31/16

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Mills, Robbie D

Mesquite

12/29/16

Contempt of court

Nelson, Ronald C

St. George, UT

12/27/16

Intoxicated pedestrian on roadway

Ex-felon failure to register

Pinto, Roselyn A

Mesquite, NV

12/29/16

Failure to appear

Prescott, Russell T

Ogden, UT

12/30/16

Open container of alcohol in vehicle

Pudney, Anna R

Mesquite

12/28/16

Trespassing

Disturbing the peace/Fighting

Rosales, Juan C

Victorville, CA

12/28/16

Jail housing agreement x2

Sprague, Arbie

Mesquite

12/31/16

DUI

No tail lamps

Taylor, Bryan W

American Fork, UT

12/27/16

Jail housing agreement

Thompson, Justin M

Las Vegas, NV

12/31/16

Fictitious/Altered plate

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Tolano, Manuel A

Monrovia, CA

12/28/16

Jail housing agreement

Vincent, Justin J

Las Vegas, NV

12/27/16

Defrauding an Innkeeper

Wharton, Jake J

Mesquite

12/28/16

Contempt of court