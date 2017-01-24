Arizona Strip has busy weekend

“We suspect it was intentional,” said Beaver Dam Fire Department Battalion Chief Andre Ojeda. “There were no plates on the vehicle and it was pretty much a complete loss when we got there.”

Ojeda spoke of a suspicious car fire that was found in the Desert Springs area during the early morning hours on Jan. 22, about a quarter mile off of the freeway along a dirt road. That was just one incident that kept the department on their toes.

It was already a busy weekend for Beaver Dam Fire Department and other agencies in the Virgin Valley as they had just left a structure fire off of Jones Flat and Manzanita in Beaver Dam just minutes before. That fire was suspected to have been caused by an electrical short in one of the bathroom’s light fixtures, which ignited and spread to the attic of a double-wide home. Due to the extremity of the fire, Beaver Dam called upon Mesquite Fire for assistance.

“The owner of the home had already held back some of the flames with a garden hose,” said Ojeda. The fire was extinguished and is estimated to only have cost a few thousand dollars in damages.

“We had assistance from Mesquite Fire and had just released them from the structure fire when they noticed another plume of smoke,” said Ojeda. “Initially we thought it was a trailer fire, but soon found out it was a sedan.” When the crews showed up, it was obvious that the vehicle had been set ablaze on purpose. He noted that there were no license plates found with the vehicle and that Mohave County Sheriff’s Office was going to have to do further investigations into the owner of the car. No comment was available from MCSO at the time of this report.

The third incident wrapping up the weekend was a two-vehicle accident that occurred at about the 24 mile marker southbound on I-15, just north of the Virgin River Gorge on Monday morning around 8 a.m. A 58-year-old driver of a sedan with Utah plates was reportedly rear ended and lost control of his vehicle, sending him down a steep cliff, crushing the car and flipping it several times.

The car was a total loss, but the driver was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. The driver of the car that hit him refused transport.

“We are very fortunate to have the crews we have,” said Ojeda. “Our department and those that we work with do their best day in and day out. I couldn’t ask for more.”