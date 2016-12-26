Youth Spring Flag Football registration underway

Youth Spring Flag Football is scheduled to begin Feb. 6, 2017, for boys and girls ages 4 – 13 years old. The deadline to register is Jan. 21, 2017 at 6 p.m. Registrations are being taken now. A few organized practices will be on Monday evenings and games will be played on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings.

If spots are available after the registration deadline, those wanting to fill the available positions will be charged a late sign-up fee per spot. Spots will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.