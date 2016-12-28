WCFA Pets Needing People

WCFA’s featured pet is Flynn, a 2 year old terrier mix. He weighs 7 lbs and is neutered. Flynn loves other dogs and enjoys walks. He is house trained and current on vaccines. Flynn is a loving little guy who is looking forward to having a new forever family.

Other Available Dogs:

Mindy is a very sweet and happy three year old Chihuahua. Mindy can be initially shy with men but with gentle interaction, she warms up quickly. She is happy and very friendly once she is comfortable in her surroundings. Mindy weighs 12 lbs, is house trained, spayed, current on vaccinations and is micro-chipped.

Tucker is a polite and playful schnauzer-poodle mix about 3-4 years old. Tucker is a wonderful little dog who is playful with other like-minded small dogs. Tucker loves walks and car rides. Tucker is house trained with a dog door. He prefers not to be disturbed while he is sleeping. We have found that simply calling him to you works fine in this instance.

Lucille is a 10 year young Border Collie mix. Lucille has a calm, sweet personality. She does well with other dogs and she is house trained. Lucille’s owner passed away and the extended family could not keep her. She would love a new home where she can enjoy walks and be a part of a loving family.

Bones is a very sweet tempered 7 year old Doberman. He weighs about 75-80 pounds. Bones is house trained, walks well on leash and like to ride in the car. He is very people friendly and has lived with both small and large dogs. Bones is neutered, current on his vaccines and micro-chipped.

Calvin is a delightful little dog who was a stray. We estimate Calvin to be between 10 months to a year. Calvin warms up quickly and is a happy little guy. He loves to play with like-minded dogs. In fact, he and Tucker (another WCFA adoptable dog) have been playing nonstop. Calvin is house trained to a dog door. He is learning to walk better on leash. Calvin will need occasional professional grooming.

Available Cats/kittens:

Alexandra is 1-2 years old beautiful feline. She is very people friendly but may take time to warm up to another cat. She enjoys being brushed and petted and sleeping on the bed with you. Alexandra is a gray, long haired beauty and would love to give her affection to a new forever family. She looks like she is part dilute tortoiseshell.

We have six new kittens that will be available to adopt in a few weeks. They were born October 19th. There are four females and two males. Three of the kittens are orange variations, one is black with some white, and two are tortoiseshell. If you are interested in any of these kittens please complete an adoption application right away. You can see their pictures on our website at wecareforanimals.org.

Pet Events:

Our next pet adoption will be December 31st from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm at Suite 1, 150 North Yucca in Mesquite. If you have an interest in our adoptable pets please go to wecareforanimals.org to complete an application online. If you want to see one of our available animals before or after our pet adoption, please contact us and we will arrange a meet and greet at everyone’s convenience.

Let’s stop unwanted litters: We are dedicated to eliminating unwanted litters of kittens and puppies through our spay/neuter program. WCFA offers a wonderful low-cost/free opportunity to spay/neuter your pets to prevent accidental litters and keep your pet happy and healthy. Our target areas are Mesquite, Bunkerville and the Arizona Strip. Spay/Neuter Assistance Applications are available at Mesquite Veterinary Clinic located at 371 Riverside Road and Virgin Valley Veterinary Hospital at 660 Hardy Way. You may also call WCFA at 702-346-3326 to leave a message or visit wecareforanimals.org to contact us by email