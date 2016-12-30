Virgin Valley Little League Baseball & Softball signups underway

Youth Baseball/Softball for boys and girls is scheduled to begin March 27, 2017 for girls softball and boys baseball ages 4 – 13. The deadline to register is Saturday, March 4, 2017 by 5 p.m. Registrations are being taken now. If spots are available after the registration deadline, those wanting to fill the available positions will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

Dec. 5, – March 4, 2017

Skills Day/Combine, March 4, 2017 at Virgin Valley High School Fields

11 a.m. Minors 8-10 Years Old, Boys & Girls

12:30 p.m. Majors 11-12 Years Old, Boys & Girls

2 p.m. Juniors 13-14 Years Old, Boys & Girls

Player Draft Day, March 6, 2017 (Coach’s Only) Girls Softball

Player Draft Day, March 7, 2017 (Coach’s Only) Boys Baseball

If there is any one that is interested in coaching, umpiring, concessions or volunteering please inquire with the Leisure Services Department or Virgin Valley Little League. You must fill out a form and be approved.

“The purpose of youth programs in the City of Mesquite Department of Athletics & Leisure Services is to guide boys and girls through an organized program,” said Zach Robison, Recreation Coordinator. “Youth can learn the fundamentals of a sport and learn sportsmanship through participation. The ultimate goal is to encourage skill development and foster a positive attitude.”