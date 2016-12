Dec. 31, 1999: Rancho Mesquite and Holiday Inn are renamed the “Eureka Hotel and Casino.”

Jan. 1, 1877: Edward Bunker Sr. and company leave Santa Clara to begin a new settlement Mesquite Flats. Decide to settle on the south side of the river.

Jan. 1, 1879: Bunkerville turned out its first grinding of grain, it had a terrible smell when it was baked.

Jan. 1, 1910: Flood hits Beaver Dam

Jan. 1, 1989: Quail Creek Dam burst flooding the Virgin River downstream