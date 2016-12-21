The doors were decked

The residents at Highland Manor are sure getting into the Christmas spirit thanks to some local volunteers who decorated their doors for the holidays.

This is the second year the residents have been treated to visitors who want nothing more than to spread some cheer. There is a little competition thrown into the mix with the decorators vying for one of three certificates for Resident’s Choice, Staff Choice and most likes on Facebook. Doors are decorated in all sorts of styles from a Hawaiian Christmas to the Abominable Snowman. The cost to enter the contest was one or two cans of food for the Virgin Valley Food Bank. There were a total of 42 doors decorated for the residents.

The winners: Resident’s Choice, Mesquite Local News (door decorated by Jessica Callan); Staff Choice, the Jefferey Rothleutner Family; and most likes on Facebook, Amanda Davis.

Highland Manor would like to extend a huge thank you to the community for adopting doors to decorate and spreading cheer to the residents and staff.

To view all the doors that were decorated please visit: https://www.facebook.com/HighlandManorofMesquite/?fref=ts