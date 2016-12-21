Shelter animals get an early Christmas

Christmas came early to the dogs and cats at the Mesquite Animal Shelter when the Mesquite Girl Scout Troop 27 of Southern Nevada visited the shelter to bring their donation to the animals. The girls picked the shelter animals as one of their projects and have been gathering items to bring to the shelter. The girls, along with troop leaders and parents, brought dog and cat food and treats, toys, blankets and towels for the animals. What a wonderful way to share the spirit of the holidays. Thank you from the Animal Control Officers, shelter volunteers and of course the shelter animals.