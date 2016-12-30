Recycle your Christmas Trees

The Mesquite Department of Athletics and Leisure Services is going to help you turn your tree into mulch during the Christmas Tree Recycle Program. The program is free to all resident through Jan. 13, 2107.

“We are looking to becoming a greener community every day. Recycling your Christmas trees and turning them into mulch can help the city save money and use the mulch were it’s needed,” said by Randy Laub, Parks Superintendent.

All residents can drop their tree at the parking lot of Ballfield # 3 at Pioneer Park Ball Fields.

Please make sure that all ornaments, lights and any metal of any kind are removed from the trees before the recycling process begins.