Police Blotter Dec. 18-24, 2016

Many calls that the Police Department receives are not always included in the blotter, as they are under investigation or a synopsis is not received. To show the amount of work our PD does do, we are including a weekly roster of stats. This week, there were 133 total incidents in the blotter:

Agency assistance 2

Alarm 13

Animal noise 1

Animal pick up 2

Assault/Battery 1

Attempt to locate 2

Battery on person 1

Burglary 1

Citizen assists 6

Civil dispute 1

Controlled substance problem 2

Disorderly conduct 1

Domestic violence 1

DUI 3

Fire 1

Found person 1

Found property 1

Fraud 3

Lost property 1

Miscellaneous CAD Call Record 9

Noise disturbance 4

Nuisance or minor disturbance 4

Panhandling 2

Parking problem 2

Person on foot 7

Phone harassment 3

Property damage, non-vandalism 2

Reckless driver 3

Sex offender verification 3

Suicidal person 1

Suspicious person 9

Suspicious vehicle 5

Theft 1

Theft from vehicle 6

Threatening 1

Traffic accident w/o injury 3

Traffic problem 5

Traffic stop 1

Unknown problem 1

Verbal Dispute 2

VIN number inspection 6

Wanted person 4

Welfare check 5

Dec. 18:

Battery on Person: Officers responded to a male disturbing the peace at a local casino. One male was arrested for battery and breach of peace based on witness statements.

Citizen Assist: An officer responded to the lobby in reference to a citizen assist.

Dec. 19:

Property Damage, Non-vandalism: On 12-19-16 at approximately 0907 hours I, Sergeant Fails, responded to 411 West Mesquite Boulevard in reference to a property damage. Upon arriving, I spoke to Joseph Cheney who is the manager and complainant, he stated the employees had found trash from his business stuffed in the screen on the front door. The door was damaged when the unknown person had pulled back the screen and stuffed the trash inside. Cheney stated the owner of the Arrowhead Plaza has had problems with the trash and have become very hard to deal with over the issues. Cheney stated he did not have any evidence or witnesses to the incident and damage but suspected the management of the Arrowhead Plaza. I attempted to contact the Arrowhead Plaza management, but was unable at the time of this report.

Traffic accident W/O injury: An Officer responded to a private property two vehicle accident with no injuries. An exchange of information was completed.

Traffic accident W/O injury: Officers responded to a two-car collision with no injuries. report was taken.

Person: A female subject with a local warrant was located on Mesa Blvd. and placed under arrest. Female was transported to Mesquite Detention Center and booked on the warrant.

Wanted Person: A male was located on W. Hafen Ln. and arrested for and active arrest warrant. Male was transported to the detention center and booked on the warrant.

Driving Under the Influence: Officer conducted a traffic stop which resulted in a DUI and warrant arrest.

Wanted Person: While conducting a traffic stop, Officers identified an adult female passenger, who had an outstanding Mesquite Municipal warrant.

Dec. 20:

Theft from vehicle: Officer responded to a report of a theft from a motor vehicle on Dairy Ln. A report was taken.

Suspicious Person/Circumstance: Officer responded to a report of a theft from a motor vehicle on Honeysuckle Ct. A report was taken.

Phone Harassment: An officer responded to a report of older children harassing younger children. All parties were found to part of the same family unit. Matter was turned over to the parents.

Wanted Person: Detectives arrested an adult male with an active warrant out of Mesquite Municipal Court. Detectives transported the male to the Mesquite Detention Center without incident.

Assault/Battery: A male suspect was arrested for assault, and obstructing an officer on Desert Willow Dr. The male was transported to the detention center and booked on the afore mentioned charges.

Dec. 21:

Property Damage, non-vandalism: A male subject was placed under arrest for possession of stolen property and obstructing an officer. The subject was transported to the detention center and booked.

Theft from vehicle: Officer responded to a Palo Alto residence for a report of a theft from a vehicle. The officer took the report and investigation is ongoing.

Theft from vehicle: An officer responded to a Monaco Cir. residence for a report of a theft from a vehicle. The officer took the report and investigation is ongoing.

Theft from vehicle: Officer responded to an Appletree Ln. residence for a report of a theft from a motor vehicle. Officer took the report and investigation is ongoing.

Burglary: Officers responded to a burglary on Eucalyptus Ln. A report and investigation are underway.

Dec. 22:

Verbal Dispute: Officers responded on a verbal dispute on First South St. Subjects were separated.

Fraud: Officers responded to the police station lobby about fraud. A report was taken for documentation.

Driving under the influence: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an equipment violation. Officers observed evidence the driver might be impaired. A DUI investigation was conducted and the driver was arrested for DUI alcohol and open container.

Dec. 23:

Driving under the influence: Officer observed a traffic offense, and one adult male was arrested for DUI and lane travel based on the investigation.

Traffic accident W/O injury: Officers responded to a parking lot reference an accident with one vehicle. No injuries were reported. An information report was completed.

Suicidal Person: Officers responded to the jail on a report of a suicidal inmate. One adult female was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

Found Property: Motel management turned in found property. Property was placed in safe keeping.

Theft from vehicle: Officer responded to a Partridge Ln. residence for a theft from a vehicle. A report was taken.

Miscellaneous CAD Call Record: A citizen had questions regarding a possible warrant. Information was given.

Theft: Officers were dispatched to a Hafen Ln. residence reference a theft.

Domestic violence: Officers responded to an E. Pioneer Blvd. business in reference to a domestic dispute. Officers located a male and female subject. There were no signs of physical injuries and the parties were separated.

Dec. 24:

Noise Disturbance: Officer responded to a Mesquite Springs Dr. residence regarding a noise complaint. Officer spoke with the accused party who became loud and began swearing. Subject refused officer request to quiet down. Subject was arrested for breach of peace.

Lost Property: An officer took a report of missing/Lost property. A report was made, hoping the item will be turned in.

Citizen Assist: An officer responded to a fraud report.

Theft from vehicle: An officer took a report of the theft of items from a vehicle on Mountain Ridge Dr. Information of the theft was obtained and a report completed.