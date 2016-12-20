Police Blotter Dec. 11-17, 2016

Many calls that the Police Department receives are not always included in the blotter, as they are under investigation or a synopsis is not received. To show the amount of work our PD does do, we are including a weekly roster of stats. This week, there were 169 total incidents in the blotter:

Agency assistance 8

Alarm 14

Animal complaint 1

Animal pick up 2

Attempt to locate 1

Background investigation 1

Battery on person 1

Business or license problem 1

Citizen assists 10

Civil dispute 1

Civil matter 1

Controlled substance problem 3

Dispatch non LEO incident 1

Domestic trouble 2

Domestic violence 2

DUI 4

Fighting 2

Found property 2

Fraud 2

Hit and Run 4

Intoxicated person 2

Juvenile problem 3

Keep the peace 1

Litter/pollution/public health 1

Minor possessing/consuming 1

Miscellaneous CAD call record 6

Noise disturbance 5

Nuisance or minor disturbance 3

Panhandling 2

Person on foot 5

Phone harassment 2

Property damage non-vandalism 3

Reckless driver 2

Robbery alarm 1

Search warrant 2

Sex offender violation 1

Stolen vehicle 1

Suspicious person 15

Suspicious vehicle 3

Theft 9

Threatening 2

TPO restraining order 1

TPO violation 1

Traffic accident w/damage 2

Traffic accident w/o injury 2

Traffic problem 2

Transport 2

Trespassing 6

Unknown problem 3

Verbal disputev1

VIN number inspection 7

Wanted person 2

Weapon offense 1

Welfare check 6

Dec. 11:

Civil Dispute: Officers responded to an E. First North St. residence for a verbal argument.

Wanted person: A female was located on Sun Valley Dr. and arrested for an active arrest warrant. Female was transported to the detention center and booked on the warrant.

Domestic Violence: Report was taken for an alleged domestic battery on Gene St. The offender had left the area prior to the officer’s arrival.

Suspicious Person: Officers responded to a W. Mesquite Blvd. hotel reference a theft call. A report was taken and officers are in the process of attempting to locate the female suspect.

Dec. 12:

Theft: Police took a report of a stolen Christmas decoration on Desert Winds Way.

Suspicious Person: While conducting a VIN verify for a Commerce Cir. business, officer collected drug paraphernalia.

Theft: Police responded to a theft at a W. Pioneer Blvd. store. One adult male was arrested for petit larceny and booked into the Mesquite Detention Center.

Wanted person: Detectives arrested a male with an active Mesquite Justice Court warrant. The male was arrested without incident and transported to the Mesquite Detention Center.

Miscellaneous CAD Call Record: An officer received a complaint about illegal dumping.

Theft: Officers responded to Walmart store for a report of a theft. The investigation continues.

Dec. 13:

Theft: An officer responded to a Daybreak Ln. residence in reference to a theft.

Citizen Assist: Police took a report for a domestic dispute.

Theft: Officers responded to a shoplifting incident.

Intoxicated Person: Officers were called to an E. Pioneer Blvd. casino for an intoxicated male who was spitting and kicking security. Upon arrival officer observed Security attempting to restrain a violent intoxicated male. The male was taken into custody and Security signed a complaint against him.

Dec. 14:

Litter/Pollution/Public Health: Officer located two water heaters on a construction roadway. A report was taken.

Transport: Detectives provided a ride for a citizen to a residence.

Fraud: Officer responded to the police department and took a report for a credit card fraud.

Property Damage, Non-Vandalism: An officer responded for a report of graffiti on a light pole on W. Mesquite Blvd. A report was completed.

Dec. 15:

Disturbance of School: Mesquite officer responded to a Valley View Dr. school reference a report of a physical altercation.

Fraud: An officer took a report of credit card fraud.

DUI: Officers were dispatched for a report of an intoxicated driver. Officers later located the person in question, but who was not driving.

Domestic trouble: An officer took a report of an on-going domestic dispute on Hillside Dr.

Weapon offense: Officers responded to a Condor Ln. residence for a report of a person with a gun. Officers made contact with the individual who was reported to have a gun but did not locate any weapons.

Suspicious Person: An officer responded on a reported suspicious call.

Trespassing: Officer responded to a trespass in progress on Mesa Blvd. One adult female was cited and released.

Domestic Violence: Officers responded to a Desert Dr. residence in regards to a domestic in progress between a father and his daughter. Officers spoke with all parties and placed a female in custody for domestic battery.

Minor possessing/Consuming: Officers responded to a Mesa Blvd. casino for a report of a possible trespassing. One female was found to be under age in the casino. She was issued a citation and released.

Property Damage, Non-Vandalism: Officer responded to a report of vandalism in an E. Pioneer Blvd. parking lot. Photographs and written statement were gathered, and the investigation is ongoing.

Dec. 16:

Controlled substance problem: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an equipment violation. One of the adult passengers was arrested for possession of multiple items of drug paraphernalia.

Controlled Substance Problem: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for no registration. The adult passenger was in possession of drug paraphernalia and was arrested.

Hit & Run: An officer took an unattended vehicle property damage report.

TPO Violation: Officer responded to a Condor Ln. residence for a report of a TPO violation. A report was taken.

Business or License Problem: While on patrol, an officer came upon two individuals selling fruit out of the back of a pickup truck without a business license. The owner of the vehicle was issued a citation for business license violation.

Theft: Officers responded to a Highland View Ct. residence for a report of a theft. A report was taken.

Theft: Officer responded to a report of shoplifting on W. Pioneer Blvd. One adult female was identified and cited for petit larceny and trespassing.

Theft: Officers responded to a Eucalyptus Ln. residence in regards to at theft. Officers arrived and located three boxes that were delivered to the residence and two of the boxes had been opened and the contents stolen.

Domestic Trouble: Officers responded to a Turtleback Rd. business in regards to an assault in the parking lot between two subjects. Officers separated both parties and determined that no physical violence had occurred. Both parties were advised to leave.

DUI: Officers responded to a traffic accident involving two vehicles. One male driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was arrested. The other driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Dec. 17:

Hit & Run: Officer responded to a report of a hit and run accident involving a passenger car and subject on a scooter. Minor injuries were sustained by the driver of the scooter and medical treatment was denied. Investigation is ongoing.

Battery on Person: Officer responded to the hospital and took a report of a battery that occurred the night before. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.

Fighting: Officer responded to a report of a fight that had occurred earlier in the day. All parties involved refused to prosecute against each other.

Hit & Run: Officers responded to an E. Pioneer Blvd. casino parking lot reference a hit and run accident. A report was taken regarding minor property damage. The investigation is ongoing.

Traffic Accident w/ Damage: An officer was dispatched to an Old Mill Rd. residence for a report of a minor traffic accident that had occurred earlier.

Minor Gambling: Officers responded to an E. Pioneer Blvd. casino in reference to a minor gambling. The minor was located and served a citation.