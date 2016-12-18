Point of View on who was that person who voted for Donald Trump?

Deplorable, many call him a Racist, many women call him Sexist and the Muslim world call him an Infidel. In this column, he refers to both men and women but putting him and her in every phrase is just dumb.

He, her (Last time I will use it) referring to those who voted for Donald Trump share many common traits; they are not asking for anything from anyone other than the promise to be able to make their own way on a level playing field. They pay their fair share of taxes and they work hard for what they have. They take care of their kids and pay for their house but they are tired of picking up the tab for those who do not work and yet could work.

His race and his religion cannot be determined and where his ancestors came from is everywhere. He might be Black, Hispanic or Asian it really does not matter, what does matter is that he considers himself to be an American. He is proud of this country and feels that if you do not like the way America is, then find somewhere that you agree with and move there.

He is disgusted by the way our government is being run. Elected officials never give a straight answer to a question and go back on most of their election promises. How certain groups are being pandered to and tax dollars are given to those groups and people who simply don’t want to work. It is the arrogant attitude that implies that we are too stupid to run our own lives and only people in government are smart enough.

He believes the Constitution should be interpreted as it was written and it is not as a “living document” that is to be translated for us common people by some political appointed judge. The founding Fathers knew what they were doing by putting the Electoral College system in place so the big cities cannot control the Presidency. Those that say Hillary won the popular vote should salute California who alone gave her enough votes to claim that victory.

He or she may own firearms, and are willing to use it in defense of home, country and family. When the 2nd amendment was placed into the Constitution, it was not just to defend home and family, but also to protect against an oppressive government. They love their community and get involved. They hunt and fish; they play sports or did when they were younger. They show up at their kids events and some even volunteer to coach.

Maybe a police officer or a fire fighter or maybe just a person who steps in to help. They are almost never a victim but do step in to help those who are. He is not racist, but is disgusted when people like Black Lives Matter exhibit the worst behavior. He is against those who burn American flags while carrying the flag of some other country.

They are disgusted with government officials who are caught breaking the law and getting off with not even an insignificant punishment. He knows that if he should do anything like what they get away with he would be sitting in jail.

This are the men or women that saved America, they know the fight is not over yet but they will never give up. So far, it looks like they put their trust in the right person.