New Year Predictions from a Point of View. Trump has at least two years to make his major changes and they will start with voiding the executive orders issued by Obama and most of the job killing regulations. All will be dumped in the garbage can of history. Obamacare will be replaced with a free market plan; however, this will be tough and may take until the second year. Corporate taxes will be reduced to 15% or maybe a bit higher. Personal taxes will be reduced and only three brackets will remain. Estate taxes will generally go away. The Supreme Court will get a conservative justice right away and he will get at least two and maybe three judge picks over his term. The Supreme Court will begin deciding by constitutional principles and not the left wing “Living Document” ideology.

The noose will close around “Sanctuary Cities” and massive demonstrations will occur in those cities, but now the police and/or National Guard will step in and some of the demonstrators will spend some time in jail or escorted out of the country. Gang members and illegal immigrant criminals will finally be arrested serve time and finally be deported. Money will begin flowing in through a tax on remittances sent to countries south of the boarder and Construction of the “Great Wall” will begin. The Border Patrol will be strengthened, supported and excited about doing their job again.

Negotiations will start with NAFTA, there will be a revised NAFTA, and Mexico will lose-out on getting all the new factories. The Joint Pacific Partnership will also start re-negotiations and it will become a much better deal and be renamed. Gone will be the nonsense, which says Muslims who kill Americans are somehow victims. The military’s rules of engagement will be changed so they can defeat the enemy with whatever it takes. The bombing campaign will become a campaign instead of the current ballet. Defense spending and the number of service men and women will grow by at least 20%. The spending for weapons will add new jobs. Iran will find itself back under sanctions. Some will scream but their position is now very weak so they will not be able to stop Trump from imposing new and stronger sanctions and this will be a world-changing event.

Trump will not be worried about micro-aggressions or listening to the views of people just because they come from a protected group. We have been a home to more contradictions than anyone can imagine. All supported by dinner-party liberals who have never had an original or socially awkward thought in their lives. They simply assume that everyone lives in the same bubble and thinks the same thoughts. Their bubble has burst.

We have been a country in crisis, and most Americans do not care about transgender bathrooms, or safe spaces, or college mandated speech laws. This election was about the people taking some control of their lives back for themselves. It was about hope for a better America, an America that you do not have to apologize for not being up to date with the latest list of socially acceptable phrases.

For my liberal friends I suggest they look away for the next four years, because they are not going to like what they see. The rest of America will be delighted.