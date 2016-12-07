New home construction permits more than double

If the numbers in November’s building department permit report say anything it’s that the new home housing construction industry in Mesquite is sizzling hot.

According to the City of Mesquite Building Department, 33 permits for new single-family residences were issued in November for an astounding $7.137 million in valuation. That’s more than double the $3.483 million valuation on 14 permits issued a year ago.

To keep that in perspective even more, only 35 permits in all categories with a valuation of $1.310 million were issued in November 2012.

Pulte Homes, which is the sole building contractor for new homes in Sun City Mesquite, took out 16 permits in November. The lowest valuation was $142,896 while the highest was $287,742. That follows the 19 permits Pulte took in October.

Davis Construction took out five permits for new home construction, while LHSC Inc. sought four permits. Warmington Residential Nevada got three permits followed by NRC at two permits for single-family homes. K&J Leishman Construction, Jackson Contracting, LLC, and Construction West each took out one permit. Among all those, the highest valued permit was for $418,548 with the lowest value at $163,410.

One grading permit was taken out by Kokopelli Landscaping worth $16,000 for a new fuel station and convenience store being constructed at the southwest corner of the I-15 Exit 120 interchange.

The city issued eight permits for swimming pools valued at a total of $124,755. Last November no permits were issued in this category.

While no permits were issued for commercial buildings last month, two were issued for commercial modifications valued at $88,656 compared to two last November valued at $3,740. One permit was issued for a new business compared to two last year.

The number of permits for block walls decreased from seven last year to only three this year.

Overall, the city issued 101 permits valued at $7.543 million in November compared to 80 permits issued in November 2015 valued at $5.028 million.