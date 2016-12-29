Mesquite-Toes Spring into the New Season

Starting the first Wednesday in January, the Mesquite-Toes spring into work on the dances for the Spectacular Show which will feature music and dance from the Disney movies. Everyone is invited to join us, either male or female, performing or non-performing. We will show you how to tap, clog, do jazz or musical theater so no experience is necessary.

Dancing is known to improve memory, balance and coordination. Jump into one of our classes to get exercise and have lots of fun. The cost is minimal – for instance, musical theater is only $15 per month. Classes are held Monday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and tap technique class is on Tuesday at 1 p.m.

The studio is located on the Mesquite Campus, Room 35 at 150 N. Yucca Street. For questions, contact Director Judy Edgington at J_Edgington4747@hotmail.com. Save the dates for the Spectacular Show which will be held April 6 – 8.