Mesquite Plaza owners can Farmers Market

What seemed to be a successful endeavor has now been canceled indefinitely.
According to Chris Reif, manager for the Mesquite Plaza, the new management team at Frias Management in Las Vegas, which owns the plaza, has canceled the event that brought all sorts of vendors to Mesquite up to twice a month.
“They feel that it’s just not working at this time,” he told the MLN. “They may look at it again in the future, but for now, we’re putting it on hold.
The first Farmers Market was successfully held on May 27, and continued all through the summer twice each month.
Then, in October, the event was reduced down to once per month. The Dec. 16 market was canceled earlier this week in light of forecasters predicting strong winds and unfavorable weather.
Too bad there are so many empty storefronts in Mesquite. I don’t blame the plaza’s owners if it is not working for them. Would be a good spot for an art show, though.
Just another reason I will be leaving Mesquite. I feel bad for the adorable little town.
Why blame Mesquite. The Plaza is owned by a Las Vega company as are many buildings in Mesquite. However, if you want to leave, , don’t let the door hit you on the rear on the way out.
I’m so disappointed that the farmers market is canceled. Please will one of the other malls resume the market. The farmers market is for the community. Thank you