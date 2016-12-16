Mesquite Plaza owners can Farmers Market

What seemed to be a successful endeavor has now been canceled indefinitely.

According to Chris Reif, manager for the Mesquite Plaza, the new management team at Frias Management in Las Vegas, which owns the plaza, has canceled the event that brought all sorts of vendors to Mesquite up to twice a month.

“They feel that it’s just not working at this time,” he told the MLN. “They may look at it again in the future, but for now, we’re putting it on hold.

The first Farmers Market was successfully held on May 27, and continued all through the summer twice each month.

Then, in October, the event was reduced down to once per month. The Dec. 16 market was canceled earlier this week in light of forecasters predicting strong winds and unfavorable weather.