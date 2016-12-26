Mesquite Gaming signs on as Mesquite Senior Games title sponsor

Mesquite Gaming, owner of CasaBlanca Resort-Casino-Golf-Spa and Virgin River Hotel/Casino/Bingo is pleased to be the title sponsor of the 2017 Mesquite Senior Games, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the health and fitness of men and women, age 50 and better. The Mesquite Senior Games is an annual event that offers opportunities for seniors to stay active, both physically and mentally, by inviting them to compete in a variety of events against age-group peers. The games are held annually in the Mesquite area and the organization hosts more than 2,000 participants age 50 and better. Mesquite Senior Games began in 2001, following an outreach from the Nevada State Games in Las Vegas to communities throughout the state.

“The Mesquite Senior Games attracts seniors from across the country communicating a message of a healthy, active and vital community which aligns with our mission at Mesquite Gaming,” said Christian Adderson, corporate sales manager, Mesquite Gaming. “We are proud to be the title sponsor of this important community event.” The 2017 Mesquite Senior Games events, which will take place in March and April, include: Basketball Skills, Bicycling, Bocce Ball, Bowling, Bridge, Fitness Hike, History Tour, Long Drive, Pickleball, Poker, Shotgun Sports, Men and Women’s Softball, Target Pistol, Tennis and Track & Field/Weight Throws. Athletes compete in five-year, gender specific age groups for a chance to win a gold, silver, or bronze medal. “We are thrilled that Mesquite Gaming has chosen to become our title sponsor. I believe they see the value that we bring to the community and to their clientele and I look forward to this mutually beneficial relationship,” said Terri Rylander, president of Mesquite Senior Games. To register for the 2017 Mesquite Senior Games, please visit http://mesquiteseniorgames.org/registration/.