Mesquite Fire & Rescue submits the following call statistics for the week of 12/12/16 through 12/18/2016:

Total Calls For Service: 63*
911 Transports: 32
Non Transports: 17
Inter-facility Transports: 13
Fire Related Incidents: 1
FIRE LOG:
12/18/2016
T-31, E-11, R-11 Responded to Southern Nevada Health District on Hafen Lane for a General Fire Alarm. Unit arrived with no smoke or fire visible. Alarm reset without incident and no source of alarm found.
Non Transports include: Patient refusals, lift assists, patient deceased at scene, no patient found, no incident found, incidents handled by other agencies.
*Call totals do not always add up to the Total Calls for Service due to multiple patients/incident types at a single incident.