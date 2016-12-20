Mesquite Fire & Rescue submits the following call statistics for the week of 12/12/16 through 12/18/2016:

Total Calls For Service: 63*

911 Transports: 32

Non Transports: 17

Inter-facility Transports: 13

Fire Related Incidents: 1

FIRE LOG:

12/18/2016

T-31, E-11, R-11 Responded to Southern Nevada Health District on Hafen Lane for a General Fire Alarm. Unit arrived with no smoke or fire visible. Alarm reset without incident and no source of alarm found.

Non Transports include: Patient refusals, lift assists, patient deceased at scene, no patient found, no incident found, incidents handled by other agencies.

*Call totals do not always add up to the Total Calls for Service due to multiple patients/incident types at a single incident.