Looking Forward into 2017

Thousands of Americans are eagerly waiting to bring in the New Year, with hopes of improving their personal lives, while being optimistic about our Country’s future. Big celebrations will take place across America, all the way from New York City, Time Square to New Orleans, Louisiana and Las Vegas, Nevada. Preparations began months ago, and as we near the end of 2016… excitement lies within the hearts of many, waiting once more to start anew.

Letting go of 2016 won’t be difficult, as I look forward to a fresh start every year…and I believe that this one will be challenging but peculiarly better. I’m not alone in this sort of thinking, so it’s easy to chuckle about. Bringing positive changes in life is at the top of my list, while reorganizing personal matters. Keeping an open-mind is also important for those of us that want definitive changes. Many times people sit by the sidelines and wait for changes to occur, but in reality we are the ones that must make the change happen. All too often we become passive after the first few weeks into January; like yo-yo- dieting so-to-speak. Keeping true to your goals this year in order to achieve them, can be reached by staying focused. Don’t blame outside factors as to ‘why’ you stumbled trying to get there, then foregoing the change. Think of something you’ve wanted for a long time, and reward yourself once you’ve achieved it; staying excited in the process is an awesome way to keep you moving forward. Everyone likes to succeed, and what better way to begin the year than to reap the benefits of your own success. It’s necessary to take action to make any essential changes, and not everyone will feel comfortable doing this. I’m certain that we all have been there at some point in time.

As we continue to look forward, don’t let personal insecurities and doubt create a false narrative. Overthinking can damage our self-image, not to mention the waves of confusion it brings or uncertainties we begin to feel in our lives. As we wait in anticipation, let’s remain hopeful in the coming New Year. I will leave you with one of my favorite quotes from Walt Disney; “We keep moving forward, opening new doors, and doing new things, because we’re curious and curiosity keeps leading us down new paths.”

Make you week count.