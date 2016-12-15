Letter to the Editor-Feehan

Can we please get the Republicans to get down off their high horse? Hillary Clinton beat Donald Trump by 2.5 MILLION votes. Trump came in second. The American people expressed their opinion very clearly they preferred the Democratic candidate and the Democratic policies over Trump and his tirades. So please stop with the “we won” and the “mandate” nonsense. Trump will occupy the white house but he was not elected by people.

However, Donald J Trump will probably be our next president and I do wish him the best. Note that I say probably, because as of this date, 12/2/16, Trump has NOT been elected president. The actual presidential election has yet to be held. Due to arguably the most undemocratic part of any Constitution, the president of our country will be elected by the Electoral College on Dec. 19.

Denis Feehan

Mesquite, NV