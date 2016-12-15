Letter to the Editor-Feehan

Can we please get the Republicans to get down off their high horse? Hillary Clinton beat Donald Trump by 2.5 MILLION votes. Trump came in second. The American people expressed their opinion very clearly they preferred the Democratic candidate and the Democratic policies over Trump and his tirades. So please stop with the “we won” and the “mandate” nonsense. Trump will occupy the white house but he was not elected by people.
However, Donald J Trump will probably be our next president and I do wish him the best. Note that I say probably, because as of this date, 12/2/16, Trump has NOT been elected president. The actual presidential election has yet to be held. Due to arguably the most undemocratic part of any Constitution, the president of our country will be elected by the Electoral College on Dec. 19.
Denis Feehan
Mesquite, NV
Why do many continue to throw hissy fits over this. It’s over and had Trump not actually won, Clinton would be arranging for her next trip to China or Saudi to raise more funds for the foundation. Not standing on stage crying like the protesters in fetal positions.
He won Denis… Get over it!
Did you argue this the last time it happened?
The 2 and 1/2 million votes were all from California. The rest of the nation supported Trump. There is a move for California to leave the union (Calexit). Let them go, it will reduce the national debt by a large number.
The critical word in this letter is “mandate”. Mr. Trump won by the rules and will be elected by the states, not the people as a whole, as described in our Constitution. Pure democracy can be a nightmare, but we won’t go into that here. If I could send one caveat to Mr. Trump, it would be: Sir, you are not going to rule, but rather govern and you should govern with care. Mr. Feehan is right, there is nothing close to a mandate. Many more individuals voted against you than for you and on election night you pledged to help all of us. Elected by the states but working for the people needs to be on your mind every day.
Why can’t the democrats get over this? The Electoral College was established so that all states have an equal say in the election. Without it, California and New York would control every presidential election. We are a republic of 50 states, not 2!
You are wrong,the Person that gets 270 electoral votes win,that was Trump, poor losers always complain,grow a pair ,suck it up Hilary lost most of the States
The only reason she got more popular votes was a state like California, (+4.3 million) without her overwhelming vote there, Trump would have the popular too. I sure you heard about Detroit where in some areas she got 95% of the vote however in one of those percents when they opened the sealed ballots box they were far fewer paper ballots then vote reported, 50 paper ballots and 380 votes, 95% for Clinton. If people want a country run by California vote democratic.
Mike, You “heard” about Detroit. Don’t you think that’s a little iffy for real research. And, this question has been put to you before without an answer: Do New York and California residents get 3/5 of a vote? Didn’t we try that before? Are you still in favor of pre 15th Amendment times? Is that making America great? I’m not arguing against the EC. I’m saying losing the popular vote needs to be a governing consideration.
Subtract California and NYC, and Trump wins the popular vote. Hence, the wisdom of the founders in giving us the electoral college.
What will you say when he gets us into a World War cause that’s where we are headed. Remember a vote for Trump was a vote for hatred so those of you that voted for him must have a lot of HATRED in your heart. He may be elected by the electoral college but he will be impeached by the PEOPLE for sleeping with the enemy.
You’re wrong about hatred in our hearts it was that we wanted the country run by and for the people not the crooks like the clintons!!!
Killary is the one who would have lead us into a world war, not Trump. Don’t drink the Kool-Aid.
Done get over it and move out or move on its your American choice
WA WA WA
If the Dems would have taken it.
It would have been a TROGEN HORSE.
“Trojan”
The electoral college still has to cast their votes. Trump has threatened them. So this is the person you on the right wanted? Out of ALL of the qualified candidates in the debates, you truly believe Trump was the most qualified? He doesn’t give a damn about us, as he’s proven time and again. Starting Twitter wars, refusing to make the WH his residence, refusing security briefings…I could go on. No one can convince me that Russia didn’t work to get that man elected. If the electoral college does its job, according to the reason Hamilton got it instituted in the first place, they will come up with a Republican candidate more qualified. If they don’t, then heaven help all of us.
You people are cute. You still believe that your votes, whether popular or state, actually do elect a president. And you continue to argue back and forth like anything you say or believe really maters to the globalist elite who place their chosen ones in the most powerful positions on this rock. Thesis + Antithesis = SYNTHESIS. Its a new thing coming folks, a new world, a new human, and you sheep are not invited to the party – except as food. So, continue to argue and banter with your political misunderstandings, but the real enemy, the wolf, its at the door.
Hey Rick if you wanted the country run by the people why would you vote for Trump? He is in it for himself and not the people. Think about it. He is egotistical and will not help the people. He will only help the rich people. If you are rich he will help you. Remember republicans think of themselves and democrats think of everyone else.
So, Trump has control of Hollywood, Michael Moore, George Soros, the Clinton Machine, etc. etc. THEY are the ones who has threatened the Electoral College voters with death threats. THEY are the ones who are calling on everyone to PROTEST the states’ capitols when the college votes on Monday. THEY are the ones who are calling on everyone to protest with violence the inauguration on January 20th. THEY are the ones whining, bitching, crying, basically having a serious meltdown because Hillary didn’t win. THEY, most of them, are the ones who didn’t even bother to get out and vote because Hillary had it in the bag because of the false pre-election polls. How is Trump connected to that???? More importantly WHY would he be involved? You are so deluded. You need to get out and walk amongst the REAL Americans. You need to look to Hillary because she has steadfastly remained QUIET. SHE has the ability to stop all this nonsense but won’t. The Democrats are imploding major big time and they think with all this continued disruption, throwing false stories, yadda yadda yadda that they will come out smelling likes roses in the end. The old saying What goes around, comes around is coming around. The American People have finally stood up, spoke up and are taking back our country from business as usual. Trump is an unknown and they in Congress – both parties – don’t like it. Well tough teetee! Using Obama’s own words: I won, You lost, Get over it and eal with it. Are you going to help make this country better for ALL or help continue to destroy it? Your choice!!!