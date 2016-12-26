LDS Church news

Sister Kaydee Bingham has been called to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She will serve for 18 months in the Missouri Independence Visitor Center Mission. Brian and Kris Bingham of the Bunkerville 2nd are her parents. Sister Bingham will report to the Missionary Training Center in Provo, UT on Jan. 11, 2017. Sister Bingham will speak Jan. 1 at 9 a.m. in the Bunkerville Chapel, located at 355 W. Virgin St. Bunkerville.
Elder Andrew Allen served his mission the past 24 months for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Allen has returned from the Anchorage Alaska Mission. Chris and Sara Allen of the Bunkerville 1st Ward are his parents. Elder Allen will speak Jan. 1, at 12 p.m. in the Bunkerville Chapel.
