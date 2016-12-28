You are here: Home / Living / Community Announcements / Holiday hours announced for community facilities

Holiday hours announced for community facilities

December 28, 2016 By Leave a Comment
The Mesquite Recreation Center and the Mesquite Community/Senior Center will be closed on Sunday, Jan. 1, New Year’s Day. While the Rec Center will be open Monday, Jan. 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the Community/Senior Center will be closed.

 

