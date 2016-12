Salon owner Maria Galindo dishes out some goodies at her first Customer Appreciation Day on Dec. 12 for customers who use Hello Gorgeous Salon located at 12 W. Mesquite Blvd. Suite 105. The salon, which opened in February, has three stylists and one nail tech. “We appreciate all of our customers and all that they do for us,” said Galindo. “I can’t wait to see what 2017 has in store for us!” Photo by Stephanie Clark.