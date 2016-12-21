Give small art for Christmas

When you are out and about this week looking for that last minute Christmas gift, check out the Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery (MFAG) on Mesquite Blvd. You’ve already seen everything in town; it’s all the same old mass-produced stuff. The wide array of one-of-a-kind fine art pieces at the MFAG is not only reasonably priced and for sale, they are absolutely stunning.

You will be treated to the wonderful work of local artists who are displaying items in the Christmas Boutique as well as the work entered into the the Lucky 13 National Small Works Exhibition. The exhibit is still in full swing, showing some beautiful pieces from artists all over the United States. All work entered into the Lucky 13 competition is 13 x 13 inches and cannot be more than 5 inches deep and it’s all for sale.

Local Virgin Valley artists also have a wide variety of everything for the boutique.

Paintings, ceramics, clay, jewelry, hand-made Christmas cards and ornaments, digital photography; you name it they’ve created it.

If you’ve got someone who’s hard to shop for during the holidays, there’s simply no place else to shop where you can guarantee they don’t already have it and they’ll love it. The MFAG is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Both the Christmas Boutique and the Lucky 13 Exhibition are showing and selling artwork and other items through Dec. 31.

For more information on the MFAG or the Virgin Valley Artists Association call the gallery at 702-346-1338 or visit their web site at http://www.mesquitefineartscenter.com/.