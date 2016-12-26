Elks Donation

Esteemed Leading Knight Harold Straley, left, and current Exalted Ruler Bill Oskin, right, present a batch of gift cards to Krissy Thornton at the Mesquite Senior Center on Dec. 21. The gift cards, which are $25 each, are to local pharmacies for Veterans, Senior Citizens and families in need of assistance with their prescriptions. The money for the cards was raised by the Elks #2811 Chapter in Mesquite. $500 was raised by the Lady Elks and the rest of the lodge membership raised an additional $400 in a matter of just a couple of days. This is the third year the Elks have donated towards prescription assistance for the community. Photo by Stephanie Clark.
Love the way Mesquite people know how to share the wealth. Thank you for your generous caring. Maggie