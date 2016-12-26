You are here: Home / Living / Clubs / Groups / Elks Donation

Elks Donation

December 26, 2016
Esteemed Leading Knight Harold Straley, left, and current Exalted Ruler Bill Oskin, right, present a batch of gift cards to Krissy Thornton at the Mesquite Senior Center on Dec. 21. The gift cards, which are $25 each, are to local pharmacies for Veterans, Senior Citizens and families in need of assistance with their prescriptions. The money for the cards was raised by the Elks #2811 Chapter in Mesquite. $500 was raised by the Lady Elks and the rest of the lodge membership raised an additional $400 in a matter of just a couple of days. This is the third year the Elks have donated towards prescription assistance for the community. Photo by Stephanie Clark.

 

  Maggie Calhoun says:
    December 26, 2016 at 7:39 pm

    Love the way Mesquite people know how to share the wealth. Thank you for your generous caring. Maggie

