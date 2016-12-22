Community Calendar Dec. 22-28, 2016

The Mesquite library will be showing a special holiday kid’s movie today at 1:30 p.m. They also have an informative personal finance management class scheduled for Tuesday. Check the calendar or call the Mesquite Library for more information on the upcoming year’s schedule of activities.
City offices, Senior Center and the Mesquite Library will be closed on Dec. 23, Christmas Eve Day, Christmas Day and Dec. 26 in observation of the holiday.
The year is coming to an end and 2016 has been full of activities that not only kept Mesquite residents entertained but in great shape both physically and socially.
Are you planning a party to blow out the old and welcome in the new year that you want the community to know about? Don’t forget to send all your announcements to terin.bbm@gmail.com and let the community know what event you’re planning so they’ll be there. Please put ‘Community Calendar’ in the subject line so it doesn’t get lost in cyberspace.
Thursday, Dec. 22
Kids Holiday Movie
Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.
When: 1:30 p.m.
Info: 702-346-5224
Friday, Dec. 23
C.A.R.E.
Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.
When: 1-3 p.m.
Info: 702-346-5224
Saturday, Dec. 24
Library Closed
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service
Where: First Baptist Church, 700 Hardy Way
When: 6 p.m.
Info: 702-346-7061
Sunday, Dec. 25
Christmas Day
Christmas Day Services
Where: First Baptist Church, 700 Hardy Way
When: 10 a.m.
Info: 702-346-7061
Monday, Dec. 26
Western States ID Combine
Where: Mesquite Sports and Events Complex, 1635 World Champion Way
When: 8 a.m.
Info: 435-862-9878
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Western States ID Combine
Where: Mesquite Sports and Events Complex, 1635 World Champion Way
When: 8 a.m.
Info: 435-862-9878
Personal Financial Management
Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.
When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Info: 702-346-5224
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Western States ID Combine
Where: Mesquite Sports and Events Complex, 1635 World Champion Way
When: 8 a.m.
Info: 435-862-9878
Stevens-Henager GED Course
Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.
When: 11 a.m.- 2:30 p.m.
Info: 702-346-5224
French Film Group
Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.
When: 2:30-3:30 p.m.
Info: 702-346-5224
Every Week~
Adult Coloring Club
Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.
When: First three Mondays 1:30-3:00 p.m.
Info: 702-346-5224
Beginners Drawing with Bunny Wiseman
Where: Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery Classroom, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd.
When: 1-4 p.m.
Info: 702-346-1338
Evening Drawing Classes for Beginners
Where: Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery Classroom, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Info: 702-346-1338
Watercolor Painting
Where: Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd.
When: Tuesdays, 9 a.m.
Info: 702-346-1338
Acrylic Painting Beginner to Advance
Where: Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd.
When: Tuesdays, 1-4 p.m.
Info: 702-346-1338
Beginning Watercolor
Where: Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd.
When: Wednesday, 1-3 p.m.
Info: 702-346-1338
3-D Paper Art
Where: Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd.
When: Thursdays, 9 a.m.
Info: 702-346-1338
Open Paint Day
Where: Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd.
When: Friday, 9 a.m.-noon
Info: 702-346-1338
Hatha Yoga
Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 West Old Mill Road
When: Monday, Wednesday, Friday 6:45 a.m.-7:45 a.m.
Info: 702-346-8732
Gentle Yoga
Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 West Old Mill Road
When: Tuesday & Thursday 7:45 a.m.-8:45 a.m.
Info: 702-346-8732
Boot Camp Fitness
Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 West Old Mill Road
When: Monday & Wednesday 5:15-6:15 p.m. Saturday 9:15-10 a.m.
Info: 702-346-8732
Aquatic Total Body Fitness
Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 West Old Mill Road
When: Monday & Wednesday 4:15-5 p.m.
Info: 702-346-8732
Chair Classes/Fitness Level: Moderate/Beginner
Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road
When: Monday-Friday 10:30 a.m.
Info: 702-346-5290
Strength Training and Core Conditioning
Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road
When: M & W Strength 9 a.m. T & Th Core Conditioning 9 a.m.
Info: 702-356-5290
Zumba Gold
Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road
When: Regular Class M & W 9:30 a.m., Slower Music T & Th 9:30 a.m.
Info: 702-346-5290
Toddler Story Time
Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.
When: Tuesdays 10 a.m.
Info: 702-346-5224
Five and Under Story Time
Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.
When: Tuesdays 4 p.m.
Info: 702-346-5224
Pre-School Story Time
Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.
When: Wednesdays 11 a.m.
Info: 702-346-5224
Wii Wednesday
Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.
When: Wednesdays 3:30 p.m.
Info: 702-346-5224
Zumba Basics
Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road
When: Mondays and Wednesdays 10 a.m.
Info: 702-346-8732
Abs, Buns and Thighs Class
Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road
When: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 5:30 p.m.
Info: 702-346-8732
Open Pickleball
Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road
When: Monday -Friday 11:15 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m.-noon & 12:30 -3:30
Info: 702-346-8732
Quake-Barre Classes
Where: 150 N. Yucca Street, #5
When: Saturdays 7:30 a.m.
Info: Recreation Center 702-346-8732 or Christy Davis, Instructor 702-610-1344
Mesquite Shooters Pistol Club
Where: Take Old Hwy 91 to Hidden Valley; follow Hidden Valley to the Range
When: 8 a.m., Saturdays and Wednesdays
Info: Ovid Pinckert, 702-346-6314 or Ken Ness, 702-613-4170
Spin and Sculpt Class
Where: 150 N. Yucca Street, #37
When: 5:30 a.m.-6:15 a.m.
Info: 702-346-8732
Muay Thai-Korean Kickboxing Classes
Where: 150 N. Yucca St., Deuce #7
When: Friday, Wednesday and Monday, 3-4 p.m., 4-7 p.m. and 7-8 p.m.
Info: 702-346-8732
All That Jazz Adult Dance Classes
Where: 150 N. Yucca St., Deuce #5
When: Tuesday and Thursday 9:45-11:00 a.m.
New Pickleball Schedule
Where: Mesquite Recreation Center west gymnasium, 100 W. Old Mill Road
When: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, noon-3 p.m.
Info: 702-346-8732
Senior Center Card and Tile Game Schedule
Where: Mesquite Senior Center, 102 Desert Drive
When:
Open Pinochle Monday and Wednesday 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Friday 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Mexican Train Tuesday noon-3:30 p.m.
Dominos Tuesday noon-3:30 p.m.
Mah-Jongg Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday noon-3:30 p.m. Friday 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Cribbage Thursday 12:30-3:30 p.m.
Hand and Foot Thursday 12:30-3:30 p.m.
South West Dance Theatre
Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #5
When: Classes vary according to dance type, age and level, call for information.
Info: 435-669-6195
Evening Spin
Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #37
When: Tuesday and Thursday 5:30 p.m.
Info: 702-346-8732
Treble Makers: Community Lady Singers
Where: Mesquite Lutheran Church, 450 Turtleback Road
When: 10 a.m.
Info: nila35@rconnects.com
Beginner Tap Classes
Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #35
When: Mondays 3 p.m.
Karate for Kids
Where: Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road
When: Monday, Wednesday, Friday 4-8 p.m. Saturday 9 and 10 a.m.
Info: www.mesquitenv.gov or 702-346-8732
“Duplicate Bridge Game” and Lessons
Where: First Baptist Church, 700 Hardy Way
When: Every Friday 11 a.m.
Info: Terry Waterman, 702-217-5005
Mesquite Cancer Help Society
Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #36
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays July 1 – August 31
Info: 702-346-0622
Mesquite Veteran’s Center
Where: 840 Hafen Lane
When: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Mondays-Fridays
Info: www.mesquitevetscenter.org or 702-346-2735
VA Transportation
Where: To VA appointments in Las Vegas
When: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays
Info: Mesquite Elks Lodge 702-345-2811
The Rotary Club of Mesquite
Where: Mesquite Vistas Sports Club, 851 Pinnacle Court
When: Tuesdays Noon-1 p.m.
Info: Jeff Bird, 702- 346-7025
Bereavement Group
Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.
When: Monday 3:30-5 p.m.
Info: 702-346-5224
Stretch & Qi Gong Combo Class
Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #25
When: 10 a.m., Fridays, Mondays and Wednesdays
Info: 702-346-8732
Kundalini Yoga
Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #25
When: 9 a.m. & 6:15 p.m., Thursdays and Tuesdays
Info: 702-346-8732
Meditation Classes
Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road, #25
When: Thursdays 10-10:45 a.m.
Info: Instructor Betty King call 702-346-8732 to register
Sweatin’ To the Oldies
Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #25
When: 9:00 a.m. Fridays, Mondays & Wednesdays
Info: 702-346-8732
Mesquite Boxing Club
Where: The Old Virgin Valley High School Gym, 41 W. First North St.
When: 5:30-7 p.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays
Info: mesquiteboxinggym.webs.com
Desert Rose Charities Food Bank
(Serving the Arizona Strip communities)
Where: 3261 Old Pioneer Road, Beaver Dam, Ariz.
When: Fridays 9 a.m.-noon
Info: 928-347-5141
Virgin Valley Food Bank
Where: 312 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite Plaza, Unit 107 (facing West First South Street).
When: Mondays 3-5:00 p.m.
Info: 702-346-0900
Early Morning Spin Classes
Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #10
When: Tuesdays and Thursdays 5 a.m.
Info: Instructor, Christy Davis
Mesquite Silver Tongued Toastmasters Group
Where: Falcon Ridge Golf Club, 1024 Normandy Lane
When: Tuesdays 8-9 a.m.
Info: 435-229-9964
Cub Scouts Troop 299
Where: First Baptist Church, 700 Hardy Way
When: Tuesdays 6:30-7:30 p.m.
TOPS Organization Meeting
Where: 590 W. Mesquite Blvd., Community Room
When: 3:30-5 p.m., Wednesdays
Info: Rosemary Bardeleben, 702-345-6818
Weight Watchers Meeting
Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #33
When: Thursdays 5 p.m., Fridays 9:30 a.m.
Tae Kwon Do Forms
Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road
When: Tuesday 4:30 and 5:30 p.m.
Tae Kwon Do Sparring Techniques
Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road
LDS Addiction Recovery Support Group
Where: Littlefield Chapel, Old Highway 91 Littlefield, Ariz.
When: Sunday 7 p.m.
Info: 928-347-5210
LDS Addiction Recovery Support Group Women Only
Where: Littlefield Chapel, Old Highway 91 Littlefield, Ariz.
When: Tuesday 10 a.m.
Info: 928-347-5210
Mesquite Sunrise Rotary Club
Where: Grill Room, 100 Palmer Lane
When: Thursdays 7:15-8:30 a.m.
Info: www.rotarymesquite.org
Info: mesquiterw@yahoo.com
Healing Meditation
Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #25
When: Tuesday and Thursday 10:15 a.m. Wednesday 6:15 p.m.
Info: 702-346-8732
Mind, Body, Stretch
Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #25
When: Wednesday, 5:15 p.m.
Info: 702-346-8732
Deep Water Aerobics
Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road
Indoor Pool 9-9:45 a.m.
Info: 702-346-8732
Vinyasa Yoga
Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #25
When: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 10-11 a.m.
Info: 702-346-8732
PM Zumba Classes
Where: Call for class location
When: Tuesday & Thursday 7-8 p.m.
Info: 702-346-8732
Zumba Fitness Party
Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #5
When: Wednesday 6-7 p.m. Friday 7-8 p.m.
Info: 702-346-8732
Stretch, Strength and Balance
Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #6
When: Monday and Wednesday 5:30 p.m.
Info: 702- 346-8732
Al-Anon Meeting
Where: 371 Riverside Drive
When: Sunday 3-4 p.m. Wednesday 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Info: 928-347-5478
Alcoholic Anonymous
Where: Old Gym, 51 E. First North St.
When: Daily 9 a.m., noon, 6:30 p.m.
Info: 702-346-6315
Alcoholic Anonymous Women Only Group
Where: Old Gym, 51 E. First North St.
When: Thursday 3 p.m.
Info: 702-346-6315
Dual Recovery Meeting
Where: 61 N. Willow St., #4
When: Wednesdays, 5 p.m.
Info: 702-346-4696
The Exchange Club of Mesquite
Where: Veteran’s Center, 840 Hafen Lane
When: Tuesdays, noon
Info: 702-346-6633
Preschool Storytime/Toddler Storytime
Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.
When: Preschool-Wednesdays 11a.m., Toddler-Tuesday, 10 a.m.
Info: 702- 507-4080
Bereavement Group
Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.
When: Mondays 3:30-5 p.m.
Info: 702-507-4080
Cardio Boxing
Where: 150 N. Yucca Street, #5
When: Tuesday and Thursday 5 a.m.
Info: 702-346-8732