CERT Dinner biggest yet

“It’s been one heck of a year,” said Mike Benham, head of the Mesquite Community Emergency Response Team (CERT). “We’re really thankful for everyone who has put in the time and effort to help in all we do.”

Benham was also thankful to see so many people show up for their annual Christmas dinner on Dec. 17. “There were 61 who showed up,” he told the MLN. Nearly half of those were staff with Mesquite Fire Rescue, including Chief Kash Christopher and Deputy Chief Rick Resnick.

CERT is a volunteer-based education group who work with and talk to local groups and organizations about how to be prepared for an emergency. They also change out 20-30 smoke detector alarms once a month for residents who are unable to climb a ladder to do so.

CERT members can also be found several times a year in their bright green shirts helping out at events such as the parades and other city functions. But when an emergency occurs, they’ll be in action making sure that the community stays prepared.

They are always looking for new members, and encourage anyone to join. The main requirements for being a CERT member is to be over the age of 18 and to take an online test. For more information on CERT, email certmesquitenv@gmail.com or call Lindy Hulet at Fire Station 3, 702-346-2690.