Arrest Report Dec. 18-24, 2016

Statistics supplied by Mesquite Police Department. Disclaimer: These names were reported in the Mesquite Police Department’s arrest report released Dec. 26. Persons should be presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
Adkins, David A
Mesquite
12/20/16
Contempt of court
Beckman, Ryan L
Beaver Dam
12/20/16
Jail housing agreement
Hoover, Beth A
Mesquite
12/19/16
Contempt of court
Knox, Joshua A
Mesquite
12/19/16
Failure to appear
Kuykendall, Ian
Cedar City, UT
12/18/16
Battery
Disturbing the peace/Fighting
Moss, Jodi
12/19/16
Las Vegas, NV
Theft
Female juvenile offender
Mesquite
12/23/16
Possession of controlled substance
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Nez, Bernice M
Pinon, AZ
12/19/16
DUI
Basic Speed
Failure to maintain travel lane
Driver’s license suspended or revoked
Failure to appear
Okrucky, Chance M
Mesquite
12/20/16
Battery
False information/Obstructing
Ruiz-Ojeda, Jorge
Mesquite
12/23/16
DUI
Failure to maintain travel lane
Sharp, Timothy D
Las Vegas, NV
12/21/16
Possession of stolen property
False information/Obstructing
Tsinnijinnie, April H
Pinon, AZ
12/19/16
Failure to appear
Valencia, Trinidad Jr.
Mesquite
12/22/16
Open container in vehicle
DUI
Woolf, Joseph A Jr.
Mesquite
12/24/16
Disturbing the peace/Fighting