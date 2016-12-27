You are here: Home / News / Police Beat / Arrest Report Dec. 18-24, 2016

Arrest Report Dec. 18-24, 2016

Print Friendly
December 27, 2016 By Leave a Comment
Pinterest0
Google+0
LinkedIn0

Statistics supplied by Mesquite Police Department. Disclaimer: These names were reported in the Mesquite Police Department’s arrest report released Dec. 26. Persons should be presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

 

 

Adkins, David A

Mesquite

12/20/16

Contempt of court

 

Beckman, Ryan L

Beaver Dam

12/20/16

Jail housing agreement

 

Hoover, Beth A

Mesquite

12/19/16

Contempt of court

 

Knox, Joshua A

Mesquite

12/19/16

Failure to appear

 

Kuykendall, Ian

Cedar City, UT

12/18/16

Battery

Disturbing the peace/Fighting

 

Moss, Jodi

12/19/16

Las Vegas, NV

Theft

 

Female juvenile offender

Mesquite

12/23/16

Possession of controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

 

Nez, Bernice M

Pinon, AZ

12/19/16

DUI

Basic Speed

Failure to maintain travel lane

Driver’s license suspended or revoked

Failure to appear

 

Okrucky, Chance M

Mesquite

12/20/16

Battery

False information/Obstructing

 

Ruiz-Ojeda, Jorge

Mesquite

12/23/16

DUI

Failure to maintain travel lane

 

Sharp, Timothy D

Las Vegas, NV
12/21/16

Possession of stolen property

False information/Obstructing

 

Tsinnijinnie, April H

Pinon, AZ

12/19/16

Failure to appear

 

Valencia, Trinidad Jr.

Mesquite

12/22/16

Open container in vehicle

DUI

 

Woolf, Joseph A Jr.

Mesquite

12/24/16

Disturbing the peace/Fighting

Filed Under: Police Beat, Top Stories

Speak Your Mind

*