Arrest Report Dec. 11-17, 2016

Statistics supplied by Mesquite Police Department. Disclaimer: These names were reported in the Mesquite Police Department’s arrest report released Dec. 19. Persons should be presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Arroyo, Jaime
Brea, CA
12/17/16
Jail housing agreement

Blackmore, Carlos S
Creston, VC
12/17/16
Jail housing agreement

Boone, Darren B
St. George, UT
12/12/16
Petit larceney

Carney, Angela I
Mesquite
12/16/16
Possession of drug paraphernalia

Cazares-Acosta, Oscar A
Mesquite
12/16/16 & 12/17/16
Violation temporary protection x2
Domestic battery x2
False information/Obstructing x2

Clemo, Callum L
Las Vegas, NV
12/15/16
Jail housing agreement

Donovan, Paige S
Littleton, CO
12/11/16
Domestic battery

Flores-Estrada, Roberto F Jr.
Scenic, AZ
12/15/16
Jail housing agreement

Franco, Roberta
Mesquite
12/13/16
Trafficking controlled substance
Sale of narcotic/other drugs

Garcia, Christian J
Mesquite
12/14/16
Contempt of court

Gonzales, Amanda F
St. George, UT
12/16/16
Possession of drug paraphernalia

Male juvenile offender
Mesquite
12/16/16
Disturbance of school

Male juvenile offender
Mesquite
12/14/16
Domestic battery

Maus-Montiel, Erick
Washington, UT
12/13/16
Trafficking controlled substance

Midgley, Kylie C
Pioche, NV
12/16/16
False information/Obstructing
Minor in gambling
Purchase/Consumption by minor

Montano-Martinez, Nicolas
Arleta, CA
12/16/16
Doing business w/o license

Moss, Jodi L
Las Vegas, NV
12/14/16
Theft
General probation violation
Resisting arrest

Pelletier, Evan W
Littlefield, AZ
12/12/16
Failure to appear

Quinn, Destiny N
St. George, UT
12/13/16
Sale of narcotic/other drugs

Rivera, Natalia
12/15/16
Mesquite
Domestic battery

Sandoval, Brandon L
LaVerkin, UT
12/13/16
Assault
Battery
Disturbing the peace/Fighting

Soracco, Dylan C
Cedar City, UT
12/11/16
Petit larceny

Stockwell, Loran T
Scenic, AZ
12/16/16
Unsafe turn
No proof of insurance
DUI

Swasey, Elizabeth T
Mesquite
12/11/16
Failure to appear

Female juvenile offender
Mesquite
12/15/16
Disturbance of school

Female juvenile offender
Mesquite
12/15/16
Disturbance of school

Twork, Alyssa M
Weldon, Jennifer
Mesquite
12/15/16
Trespassing

Wright, Kairle
Mesquite
12/16/16
Petit larceny
Trespassing

