Arrest Report Dec. 11-17, 2016

Statistics supplied by Mesquite Police Department. Disclaimer: These names were reported in the Mesquite Police Department’s arrest report released Dec. 19. Persons should be presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
Arroyo, Jaime
Brea, CA
12/17/16
Jail housing agreement
Blackmore, Carlos S
Creston, VC
12/17/16
Jail housing agreement
Boone, Darren B
St. George, UT
12/12/16
Petit larceney
Carney, Angela I
Mesquite
12/16/16
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Cazares-Acosta, Oscar A
Mesquite
12/16/16 & 12/17/16
Violation temporary protection x2
Domestic battery x2
False information/Obstructing x2
Clemo, Callum L
Las Vegas, NV
12/15/16
Jail housing agreement
Donovan, Paige S
Littleton, CO
12/11/16
Domestic battery
Flores-Estrada, Roberto F Jr.
Scenic, AZ
12/15/16
Jail housing agreement
Franco, Roberta
Mesquite
12/13/16
Trafficking controlled substance
Sale of narcotic/other drugs
Garcia, Christian J
Mesquite
12/14/16
Contempt of court
Gonzales, Amanda F
St. George, UT
12/16/16
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Male juvenile offender
Mesquite
12/16/16
Disturbance of school
Male juvenile offender
Mesquite
12/14/16
Domestic battery
Maus-Montiel, Erick
Washington, UT
12/13/16
Trafficking controlled substance
Midgley, Kylie C
Pioche, NV
12/16/16
False information/Obstructing
Minor in gambling
Purchase/Consumption by minor
Montano-Martinez, Nicolas
Arleta, CA
12/16/16
Doing business w/o license
Moss, Jodi L
Las Vegas, NV
12/14/16
Theft
General probation violation
Resisting arrest
Pelletier, Evan W
Littlefield, AZ
12/12/16
Failure to appear
Quinn, Destiny N
St. George, UT
12/13/16
Sale of narcotic/other drugs
Rivera, Natalia
12/15/16
Mesquite
Domestic battery
Sandoval, Brandon L
LaVerkin, UT
12/13/16
Assault
Battery
Disturbing the peace/Fighting
Soracco, Dylan C
Cedar City, UT
12/11/16
Petit larceny
Stockwell, Loran T
Scenic, AZ
12/16/16
Unsafe turn
No proof of insurance
DUI
Swasey, Elizabeth T
Mesquite
12/11/16
Failure to appear
Female juvenile offender
Mesquite
12/15/16
Disturbance of school
Female juvenile offender
Mesquite
12/15/16
Disturbance of school
Twork, Alyssa M
Weldon, Jennifer
Mesquite
12/15/16
Trespassing
Wright, Kairle
Mesquite
12/16/16
Petit larceny
Trespassing