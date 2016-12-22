A bright evening for Mesquite charities

A dozen local charities benefited while hungry diners enjoyed Pasta Night at the Eureka Town Square on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Eureka Community Initiative hosted a Charity Boutique during buffet dinner hours, giving Mesquite’s volunteer organizations an opportunity to top off their group’s Christmas stocking.

Mesquite Showgirls greeted guests at the door, decked in their best sequined outfits and Rudolph antlers. The top-notch Town Square wait staff and chefs joined in the fun, wearing seasonal hats and holly. Diners selected favorite foods from the huge buffet of salads, made-to-order pasta dishes, and yummy desserts, and then they checked out the Charity Boutique.

“This is a fun way to earn money for Kids For Sports,” said Nancy Hewitt as she handed out her homemade toffee and accepted donations from the crowd. Mary Nelson busily sold raffle tickets as the Ms Senior Mesquite Pageant team got ready to give away a beautiful champagne gift basket. The Mesquite Toes dancers hawked elf hats. Girl Scouts sold tins of goodies while Memory

Matters provided suggestions for memory-building activities. From Senior Games to Salvation Army, it was fun for all. Every participating group benefited as the Eureka shared 25 percent of dinner receipts with the charities.

Most public holiday events wind down this week, giving the busy volunteers a chance to finish their own Christmas preparations, relax, and enjoy the season.