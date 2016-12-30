2017 LDS Church schedule

Bunkerville Chapel located 300 E. Virgin St — Bunkerville 1st Ward at 12 p.m., Bunkerville 2nd Ward at 9 a.m.

Littlefield Chapel located 3260 E. Old Hwy. 92 — Littlefield Ward at 9 a.m., Mesquite 2nd Ward at 12 p.m.

Stake Center located on 100 N. Arrowhead — Mesquite 1st Ward at 11 a.m., Mesquite 7th Ward at 1 p.m., Mesquite 4th Ward at 9 a.m., Spanish Branch at 9 a.m.

Whipple Chapel located 121 Whipple Way — Mesquite 3rd Ward at 11 a.m., Mesquite 5th Ward at 9 a.m., Mesquite 6th Ward at 1 p.m.

Institute Building located 845 Valley View Drive — Young Singles Branch at 9 a.m.

Addiction Recovery Program provided by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Sunday, 7 p.m. (AZ time) in the Littlefield Chapel located at 3260 E. Old Hwy. 92

Tuesday, 10 a.m. (AZ time) in the Littlefield Chapel for Women only.

Contact Leroy Briscoe for info at 435-680-7174

Thursday at 7 p.m. in the LDS Stake Center located at 100 N. Arrowhead Ln.

Contact Wally Sleppy for info at 702-525-6126