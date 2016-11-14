Mesquite Gaming cleaning up

When you drive by the site of the old Oasis Casino on West Mesquite Boulevard in the coming weeks, you’ll see heavy equipment working on remnants of the hotel casino that was demolished in 2013. However, Mesquite Gaming LLC, who owns the land, does not intend to build another structure any time soon.

“We’re just cleaning up the concrete and blacktop left over from the Oasis demolition,” Anthony Toti, CEO of Mesquite Gaming told the Mesquite Local News in an exclusive interview. “We’re also finishing off the end of the bridge walkway from the parking garage to make it look nicer and cleaner.”

Toti said the company will redo the parking lot surfaces to make them safer, flatter and cleaner looking.

“We need the area for the major events we do each year like the car show and balloon fest,” Toti said. “We expect about 1,600 display cars in our annual car show coming up in January. We’ve changed balloon meisters and expect a very good hot air balloon show early next year also. We’re also going to do some major landscaping in the area to make it look better.

The Oasis under the ownership of Si Redd was originally opened in the 1970s and eventually purchased by Black Gaming LLC. All operations ceased in 2008 during the economic downturn.

Six buildings housing hotel rooms, the main casino building, the swimming pool, a spa building and a go-kart track were demolished in 2013. The two billboard signs along the interstate were the last remnants of a thriving entertainment hot spot in Mesquite to be removed.