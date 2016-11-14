Mesquite Gaming cleaning up

When you drive by the site of the old Oasis Casino on West Mesquite Boulevard in the coming weeks, you’ll see heavy equipment working on remnants of the hotel casino that was demolished in 2013. However, Mesquite Gaming LLC, who owns the land, does not intend to build another structure any time soon.
“We’re just cleaning up the concrete and blacktop left over from the Oasis demolition,” Anthony Toti, CEO of Mesquite Gaming told the Mesquite Local News in an exclusive interview. “We’re also finishing off the end of the bridge walkway from the parking garage to make it look nicer and cleaner.”
Toti said the company will redo the parking lot surfaces to make them safer, flatter and cleaner looking.
“We need the area for the major events we do each year like the car show and balloon fest,” Toti said. “We expect about 1,600 display cars in our annual car show coming up in January. We’ve changed balloon meisters and expect a very good hot air balloon show early next year also. We’re also going to do some major landscaping in the area to make it look better.
The Oasis under the ownership of Si Redd was originally opened in the 1970s and eventually purchased by Black Gaming LLC. All operations ceased in 2008 during the economic downturn.
Six buildings housing hotel rooms, the main casino building, the swimming pool, a spa building and a go-kart track were demolished in 2013. The two billboard signs along the interstate were the last remnants of a thriving entertainment hot spot in Mesquite to be removed.
As you drive past this on hwy 15 and you look at the footbridge they left up, with the hanging metal, insulation hanging out ,etc it does not look good for mesquite.
Any other city would have sent the building inspector over 3 yrs ago to close the open end of the bridge up and make it look presentable from hwy 15.
Welcome to mesquite building inspection dept.
It looks awlful from hwy 15 and makes mesquite look dumpy to the people driving on hwy 15.
And of course mesquite gaming does not see this? For 3 yrs?
Well, Hector, what’s the point of complaining about it now? Like you said it’s been 3+ years and now it’s being cleaned up. Get a life.
I am totally against smoking in our Casino’s here in Mesquite. It is hard to go into the Casinos for drawing because of the crowd of people and the smoke. I have asthma and don’t need to be around a lot of smoke.
In reference to the SMOKE FREE POLL, I do feel SMOKE FREE SHOULD APPLY TO ALL FACILITIES WHERE THE GENERAL PUBLIC HAS ACCESS TO. If California can make public assembles state wide SMOKE FREE, SUCH AS ANGEL STADIUM, DODGER STADIUM, COLUSIUM, AND OTHER MAJOR SPORTS STADIUMS – SO CAN MESQUITE. In mesquite one can safely say that ALL restaurants are SMOKE FREE, along with the majority of ALL STRUCTURES WHERE THE PUBLIC HAS ACCESS TO, . The casinos, especially Mesquite Gaming, indicate they will lose revenue – THERE IS ABSOLUTELY NO TRUTH TO THIS – THE INDIAN CASINOS IN CALIFORNIA ARE SMOKE FREE AND THEY’RE DOING JUST FINE.
When a smoker goes to a restaurant, they spend approximately an hour or so enjoying their dinner – WITHOUT SMOKING. Why can’t this smoker take a “smoke break” in a casino and then return to their gambling. The Slot Persons can “lock” the machine for them or the dealer will save their spot while they take a “smoke break”. – It’s just that easy.
Casino Poker Rooms are smoke free throughout Nevada to include in many other state and communities including the Eureka Casino Poker Room in Mesquite. I was a poker dealer in Mississippi when our poker room went smoke fee and business increased. When I came to Nevada in 2005 all the poker room on the Strip were smoke free. I question now why hasn’t the rest of the casino followed the Poker Room example?
I strongly feel casinos in Mesquite should be smoke-free
I have lung issues and will not go to the casinos. I feel for the employees that they have to breath this second hand smoke. I also can’t believe people are so selfish as to smoke in public places now that they know the health risk.
It just proves we have become a ME ME ME society.
The majority of people in the casinos do not smoke, yet we are all subjected to the proven health hazards of the small percentage of people who have no consideration for everyone else. That is why we avoid going to the casinos , which is a shame really! Their businesses would do so much better if the air was Smoke-free. We would enjoy spending time in them if we didn’t have to worry about breathing dirty air and taking extra showers every time we left a casino!!!
As a retired environmental engineer from the U.S. Public Health Service (National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health) and the husband of my late wife who died from COPD, I have strong concerns regarding the health effects from exposure to tobacco smoke. I encourage the City of Mesquite to take the initiative to be the first metropolitan in the State of Nevada to make it a “SMOKE FREE” City. . . .
I emphatically agree with all of the Mesquite citizens who have spoken their minds concerning banning smoking in all public places, including casinos. The 3 states bordering Nevada, -California, Arizona, and Utah – are smoke free. It’s time NV catches up, considering there is such a small percentage of the population who continues to smoke, despite the proven health risks for first and second hand smoke. I imagine pot smoking will also be allowed in Mesquite’s casinos?
We must insist that our Council members address this important health hazard, and pass an ordinance for all of the citizens of Mesquite!
While I don’t think it’s a matter for city council. This is a private business and a state law. There are plenty of places, all but casinos, that don’t allow smoking. The casinos are the only place for smokers to enjoy their habits inside, out of the elements, in comfort and with entertainment. There are plenty of non smoking gambling establishments in town if one really has to gamble and there are enough restaurants that you aren’t forced into the casinos for your meals either. Those who go, choose to go and knowing full well what they’ll encounter. Why is it that only the non smokers are allowed a little comfort and the smokers have to suffer the elements? There is ONLY one place this can happen for the smokers, the casinos…let them have their only option, the non smokers have all the rest.
I find it amusing that the city council and the businesses of Mesquite like to promote the city as a community of active healthy people. So why the delay on a total ban on smoking in public places? The majority of citizens in this city support a smoke free environment. The casino owners state that they would lose money and have to close. That same argument was made in California and many other states years ago. That did not materialize. The smokers still patronize the bars and restaurants and, even casinos in the municipalities that have become smoke free. They just have to go outside. It’s time for Mesquite to make a bold move and become smoke free. Then the city will truly be an active healthy community.
I wish to see smoke-free casinos in our town
In this day and age of being concerned about health issues, clean air and the environment, why is Mesquite so far behind the times? I realize Mesquite is remote and does not have access to things large cities offer. Very little recycling is done here and not the greatest cell phone service, but Mesquite can and should clean up the indoor air. The decision not to clean the air is due to people’s decision for political reasons. The city council has a responsibility to protect the people and they chose not to. No indoor smoking is in effect in the most liberal cities.
I’m suprised at this answer from an educator. The city council members in Mesquite are bound to the laws of the state. Why do you guys insist that city council do anything to change this? They can’t, at least not until they’ve gotten thier own charter and even then, you’d have to research if that particular charter allows for them to develop thier own city ordinances that will override the state’s authority. All the residents who are “BLAMING” city council for not doing anything about the smoking in casinos are wrong for doing so.
You are absolutely right about the city having the responsibility to protect the people and they do a fine job of it but don’t the people have the same responsibility to protect themselves over and above what our city is responsible for? There are only a handful of buildings the smokers can smoke inside and over a 100 that they can’t…why can’t the non smokers be happy that 98 percent of the city is non smoking? You have to have the full 100%, what about protecting the rights of the smokers as well, aren’t they just as much the city’s responsibility as the non smokers? What about the business men and women who do a great business even though they allow smoking? Aren’t they worthty of the same rights? You guys are all looking at this only from your own perspective and not giving the smokers thier rights…why do you all think that non smokers are the only ones who deserve consideration here…the subject effects everybody and the non smokers have 98% of it…don’t worry, be happy and stay away from the smoke if you don’t like it…nobody is forcing anyone inside those casinos; to work or otherwise.
There are 16 states that still allow smoking in Bars/Casinos but smoking indoors is banned in all other buildings and in Nevada the 10 most liberal cities in Nevada have the same laws as we do. Smoking is not allowed in public buildings except casinos, bars that don’t allow anyone under the age of 21 to enter. Boulder City, North Las Vegas, Las Vegas, Sparks, Carson City, Reno, Henderson, Boulder City and Fernly…these are the 10 most liberal cities in Nevada. Fernly has the Fernly Nugget, THE ONLY non smoking casino in Fernly and one of only two in the entire state of Nevada that are smoke free. So that is an incorrect statement. Most liberal cities still allow smoking in the casinos, Mesquite is right in line with the rest!
I’ll keep this brief but I must reply to your comment. First of all, this is not a liberal vs conservative issue. This is not a smoker vs non smoker issue. This is a health issue.
You mention ” Smokers Rights.” The only ” right ” smokers have is the right to smoke. Nothing more. Your right to smoke interferes with my right to breath clean indoor air, not only in casinos, but in all public indoor areas. How about the employees of casinos? Do they not have a right to expect to breath clean air in the work place? With all the knowledge we have about second hand smoke, I’m surprised any business may still allow smoking indoors. In closing, I would like to ask if you have read all of the above comments? If so you see that you are the only one trying to defend the indefensible.
You guys are totally missing the point. I don’t care one way or another if the casinos are smoke free, I don’t patronize them much and I’m a smoker. I personally don’t like to smoke around those who don’t but if they’re in there knowing it’s a smoking environment and I’m in there well…I’ll move away from them to light up or won’t intentionally sit next to someone who doesn’t already have an ash tray, but I’m not leaving. Anyway…my complaint is not with those who don’t want smoking…my complaint is not with those who do…I’m simply saying that you are all barking up the wrong tree. Everyone seems to be “blaming” your city council for not stopping it. I don’t know if they would, but I do know they can’t. People are getting all sort of “Ticked” off at council members and the mayor for something that isn’t within their jurisdiction, so to speak. It really shouldn’t have even been a candidate’s issue in the election for or against. They can’t do anything whether they support it or not which is why most of them don’t ever really comment on the matter.
And I completely support the right of the business owners to choose.
I know this is not a liberal vs. conserative issue, I was replying to someone else who has suggest it was and gave completely incorrect information in stating so. I will say again, as I have many times before, the employees aren’t being forced either. Those who work in the smokey environment CHOOSE to do so because it earns them good money. Those lesser paying positions (minimum wage) jobs can be had anywhere in town in a non smoking environment. Housekeepers are not subjected to the smoke..the rooms in the hotel are smoke free and the path from clock-in to the rooms is smoke free as well, they never have to go inside the casino unless they choose to. Servers can earn the same $8.25 per hour plus tips working in Wedgies, Peggy Sues or any other eating establishments that are also smoke free. There are also gambling establishments that are smoke free and Wedgies will be one of them when they get their gaming license I hear. They should do very well.
As far as reading the other comments. Yes I did but what does that have to do with anything. I’m really not concerned nor do I base my opinons on that of others and I don’t shy away from being the “Only one” as you put it, but I’m not. There are many other threads where people support the casinos not being smoke free but that doesn’t matter to me either…my opinion isn’t going to change either way. Business owners have the right to run thier establishments thier way within the boundaries of the law and the casinos are doing just that.
People say that the “Majority” of residents want clean indoor air, at least that’s what the group claims, but I don’t see that 195 (presently on the web site)-238 (Which is the number of names on the petition presented to City Hall) votes is anywhere near a majority of Mesquite residents, you’d need to multiply that number by 10 to get a majority. There are really only a very small minority of people who are even fighting for it. They’re shouting loud and proud of their endeavors so you hear about it but that’s about as far as that fight is going to go; they keep beating the proverbial dead horse. City Council is powerless to do anything about stopping it..the group needs to take it to the state or to the owners of the casino and all they’re really doing right now is just making noise and throwing insults in the wrong direction.
“Missing the point?” What was the motive for Mesquite Local News for conducting this survey? If MLN, for whom you write, knows there is absolutely no hope of the Council ever acting on this issue, why would it conduct this survey?
Also, you seem to imply that there are other respondents’ comments to this survey. All threads and comments should be posted right here, together, to maintain the integrity of the survey and residents’ reaction to it. Please post them all for us to read.
As you must know, a survey is only judged by the number of respondents, the number of people who cared enough about the issue to take the time to respond. Of course, as a journalist you must also know, a “majority” is not referring to the entire population, but a proportion of respondents. If this is a bonafide survey, when will you publish the reason for the survey and the results?
We posted the survey because there are numerous letters to the editor and comments on articles concerning this issue. A survey collects information, doesn’t mean we have to take action with the information, that’s not our responsibility, what is our responsibility is to keep the public informed…hence, the survey. You are completely free to read comments, they are public. All comments have been posted and they are able to be viewed by anybody, you’re welcome to read them all but they won’t all appear here.
I can’t control the threads that people respond to. They can not respond directly to the survey with more than a yes or a no. This particular article wasn’t about smoking but the comments went there. Our threads are linked to articles and it’s in those seperate articles people comment on smoking issues and it seems that this particular subject pops up a lot especially with the recent election.
Yes, missing the point. Right away you comment about the council doing something about it. That’s the point, 1. It’s not a council issue and 2.The casinos cater more to the million visitors than the significantly lower population of Mesquite residents. 3. You guys and gals are fighting to take away the rights of a business owner to conduct his business according to the laws of the state…so again. You’re all barking up the wrong tree.
This is a State of Nevada issue and I’m really sure that the 264 person survey isn’t enough to make the state listen and so should you be. Heck, the workers in the Casinos aren’t even the ones complaining about it but everyone else is fighting for their rights to be maintained yet thier perfectly willing to take away the rights of the Casino owners to allow smoking. You wouldn’t want anyone forcing you to conduct business according to 200 people’s wishes out of millions would you? The survey currently stands at 200 against smoking 64 for smoking.
We posted the survey so Mesquite Residents can see for themselves the number of people who are for or against the issue. It has been stated, “A Majority of Mesquite Residents Want Non-Smoking Casinos.” when the petitions are passed around. Those who are on the fence or don’t care are often “pestered” at events until they sign the petition…I’ve personally witnessed this at an event. The survey is clearly showing that it’s not a majority of Mesquite Residents who don’t want non-smoking just a majority of those who “cared” about the issue enough to vote. Most residents don’t care and that is quite apparent in the number of voters. In 5 days the survey has only received 264 responses out of the 117,000-19,000 residents in Mesquite.
To be perfectly fair and honest there are residents who also complain about being “Bullied” into signing petitions for certain groups, and many who signed them just to get them to, “leave me alone” but don’t really care one way or another. Yes, we hear it all from both sides of the fence and there is so much controversy about it we wanted folks to see for themselves. Whereas this seems to be an issue involving the “Majority of Mesquite Residents” it’s not…it really only affects very few Mesquite Residents as you can see.
This is not an issue that is just about smoking anymore, it’s about people wanting to take away someone elses’ rights when they don’t want their own compromised which is quite a double standard, don’t you think?
Yes, you have every “right” to breath clean air and also the “right” to choose not to go into a place that allows smoking; nobody is held in the casino at gunpoint nor are they drawn it by it.
The business owners have thier rights too. Nevada State law allows smoking in Casinos.
The survey is real time. It’s updated by the vote so the results are clearly evident throughout the entire run of the survey.
I don’t deny the group thier right to do what they’re doing but they’re trapping themselves in thier own endeavors by continuing to approach “Mesquite Residents” and City Council Members who can’t do anything for them. They need to take this to a State level, local is beating a dead horse… it is their right, but all they’re doing is blowing smoke.
Oh and Mike…sorry about this but “Smokers” have many more rights than just the right to smoke. We have the right to smoke where the State of Nevada and businesses in that state allow it. You’re rights are no more important than mine or anyone elses’; period. You are all forgetting a small factor here. It’s not just Mesquite these casinos cater to. It’s the more than one million visitors each year and it’s the majority of those visitors the casinos cater to…those people are they’re livelyhood, many of them smoke. I’m not saying Mesquite doesn’t help but come on…let’s not pretend to compare the money spent by the million and the money spent by 10,000 (complete guess) Mesquite residents…who do you think they’re going to listen to? It’s thier right to choose to run thier business withing the confines of the law. Why would you or anyone else deny someone else their right to choose? Would you like your rights taken away from you by someone else? That’s truly a double edged sword. Many have died for our freedom of choice within the confines of the law and now you are saying that an American Business Man’s right to choose how his business is run within the confines of the laws of the state should be taken away. You can’t play both sides of the fence. Do we as Americans have the right to free choice or not? I know the Lee’s and Anthony Toti are as American as any of us; lots of American smokers…