Mesquite Days – Schedule of Events

April 29, 2016 By 6 Comments
TUESDAY, MAY 3

6 – 7 p.m. Cowboy Poets & Western Music (Mesquite Art Gallery)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 4

5 – 8:30 p.m. An Old Fashioned Family Fun Night (Old Mill Baseball Park)

6 – 7 p.m. Concert on the Grass (City Hall Amphitheater)

6 – 7 p.m. Mesquite Days BBQ (Old Mill Baseball Park)

THURSDAY, MAY 5

5 – 11 p.m. Mesquite Days Carnival

5:45 – 7 p.m. Annual Founder’s Forum (City Hall Council Chambers)

6 – 7:30 p.m. Mesquite Days Zumbathon (Casa Blanca Showroom)

FRIDAY, MAY 6

3 – Midnight Mesquite Days Carnival

4 – 10 p.m. Mesquite Vendor Booths

4:45 p.m. Historical Society 7th Annual Old-Time Bakeoff (Senior Center)

7 – 9 p.m. Mesquite Community Theater – Dead Man’s Cell Phone

SATURDAY, MAY 7

7 – 8:30 a.m. Mayor’s Pancake Breakfast (Family Heritage Park)

10 a.m. (Staging 8 a.m.) Mesquite Days Parade

10 a.m. – Midnight Mesquite Days Carnival

10 a.m. – Midnight Mesquite Days Vendor Booths

7 – 9 p.m. Mesquite Community Theater – Dead Man’s Cell Phone

SUNDAY, MAY 8

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Mesquite Days Carnival

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Mesquite Days Vendor Booths

FRIDAY, MAY 13

4 – 6 p.m. Western BBQ Dinner and Hoe-Down

 

 

Smokin’ In Mesquite BBQ Schedule

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

FRIDAY, MAY 6

8 a.m. – 11 a.m. • Vendors set up BBQ Championship Begins!

BBQ will be cooking all day

11 a.m. – 7 p.m. • Doors open to the public and BBQ Cook off Begins • Purchase competition food from competitor teams • Beer Garden and Event Center Opens • Music/DJ

6 p.m. • Cooks meeting in the CasaBlanca Showroom

 

SATURDAY, MAY 7

10:30 a.m. • Judges meeting in the CasaBlanca Showroom

11 a.m. – 7 p.m. • Beer Garden and Event Center Opens • Music/DJ, BBQ Food • Purchase competition food from BBQ teams

6 p.m. • BBQ Awards

  1. Cassey says:
    May 2, 2016 at 2:25 pm

    I WILL BE THERE JUST TO WATCH THE PIG CHASE…..THEN HOPE IT IS BBQ’D!! YOU BLEEDING HEART IDIOTS PROBABLY DID WORSE THAN CHASE A PIG WHEN YOU WERE YOUNG, LET OUT YOUNG HAVE THE SAME KIND OF OLD-FASHIONED FUN! WOULD YOU RATHER T HEY STAYED INSIDE ON THEIR ELECTRONIC BABYSITTERS?

    • Teri Nehrenz says:
      May 3, 2016 at 5:15 pm

      Cassey,
      No, I did not do worse when I was a child, my mother taught me better than to torture animalsfor fun or any other reason, I don’t even intentionally step on ants, I do kill spiders but their death is swift, as for painless, only the spider knows for sure. No, I would not rather have kids inside with electronic babysitters, that’s just as bad. How about a good old fashioned kick ball game, baseball, hoola hoops, three legged or any other relay race, water balloon fight, riding a bike….how do those sound as healthy alternatives to electronic babysitters and torturing animals? I can name plenty more if those don’t sound like good “old fashioned” fun. Where do your children attend school? I want to avoid my grandchildren going there. If you don’t have children, perhaps, and hopefully, you’ll think diffently when you do.

  2. Joyce Pruell says:
    May 3, 2017 at 2:35 pm

    I am so confused I am trying to tell my husband the times and all the dates are wrong. so are the dates wrong or the days wrong. HELPPPPPPPP

