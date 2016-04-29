Mesquite Days – Schedule of Events

TUESDAY, MAY 3
6 – 7 p.m. Cowboy Poets & Western Music (Mesquite Art Gallery)
WEDNESDAY, MAY 4
5 – 8:30 p.m. An Old Fashioned Family Fun Night (Old Mill Baseball Park)
6 – 7 p.m. Concert on the Grass (City Hall Amphitheater)
6 – 7 p.m. Mesquite Days BBQ (Old Mill Baseball Park)
THURSDAY, MAY 5
5 – 11 p.m. Mesquite Days Carnival
5:45 – 7 p.m. Annual Founder’s Forum (City Hall Council Chambers)
6 – 7:30 p.m. Mesquite Days Zumbathon (Casa Blanca Showroom)
FRIDAY, MAY 6
3 – Midnight Mesquite Days Carnival
4 – 10 p.m. Mesquite Vendor Booths
4:45 p.m. Historical Society 7th Annual Old-Time Bakeoff (Senior Center)
7 – 9 p.m. Mesquite Community Theater – Dead Man’s Cell Phone
SATURDAY, MAY 7
7 – 8:30 a.m. Mayor’s Pancake Breakfast (Family Heritage Park)
10 a.m. (Staging 8 a.m.) Mesquite Days Parade
10 a.m. – Midnight Mesquite Days Carnival
10 a.m. – Midnight Mesquite Days Vendor Booths
7 – 9 p.m. Mesquite Community Theater – Dead Man’s Cell Phone
SUNDAY, MAY 8
10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Mesquite Days Carnival
10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Mesquite Days Vendor Booths
FRIDAY, MAY 13
4 – 6 p.m. Western BBQ Dinner and Hoe-Down
Smokin’ In Mesquite BBQ Schedule
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
FRIDAY, MAY 6
8 a.m. – 11 a.m. • Vendors set up BBQ Championship Begins!
BBQ will be cooking all day
11 a.m. – 7 p.m. • Doors open to the public and BBQ Cook off Begins • Purchase competition food from competitor teams • Beer Garden and Event Center Opens • Music/DJ
6 p.m. • Cooks meeting in the CasaBlanca Showroom
SATURDAY, MAY 7
10:30 a.m. • Judges meeting in the CasaBlanca Showroom
11 a.m. – 7 p.m. • Beer Garden and Event Center Opens • Music/DJ, BBQ Food • Purchase competition food from BBQ teams
6 p.m. • BBQ Awards
I WILL BE THERE JUST TO WATCH THE PIG CHASE…..THEN HOPE IT IS BBQ’D!! YOU BLEEDING HEART IDIOTS PROBABLY DID WORSE THAN CHASE A PIG WHEN YOU WERE YOUNG, LET OUT YOUNG HAVE THE SAME KIND OF OLD-FASHIONED FUN! WOULD YOU RATHER T HEY STAYED INSIDE ON THEIR ELECTRONIC BABYSITTERS?
Cassey,
No, I did not do worse when I was a child, my mother taught me better than to torture animalsfor fun or any other reason, I don’t even intentionally step on ants, I do kill spiders but their death is swift, as for painless, only the spider knows for sure. No, I would not rather have kids inside with electronic babysitters, that’s just as bad. How about a good old fashioned kick ball game, baseball, hoola hoops, three legged or any other relay race, water balloon fight, riding a bike….how do those sound as healthy alternatives to electronic babysitters and torturing animals? I can name plenty more if those don’t sound like good “old fashioned” fun. Where do your children attend school? I want to avoid my grandchildren going there. If you don’t have children, perhaps, and hopefully, you’ll think diffently when you do.
I am so confused I am trying to tell my husband the times and all the dates are wrong. so are the dates wrong or the days wrong. HELPPPPPPPP
Hi Joyce,
Neither the dates or the days were wrong for the 2016 schedule which is what you’re looking at. Try this link instead: http://mesquitelocalnews.com/?s=mesquite+days
Thanks for the site.. It worked. I found it odd. I never notice it was 2016. It popped up on my Facebook home page, and I just went there to check it out.
Thanks again Joyce
You’re welcome and I hope you have a wonderful time at Mesquite Days