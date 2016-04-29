Mesquite Days – Schedule of Events

TUESDAY, MAY 3

6 – 7 p.m. Cowboy Poets & Western Music (Mesquite Art Gallery)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 4

5 – 8:30 p.m. An Old Fashioned Family Fun Night (Old Mill Baseball Park)

6 – 7 p.m. Concert on the Grass (City Hall Amphitheater)

6 – 7 p.m. Mesquite Days BBQ (Old Mill Baseball Park)

THURSDAY, MAY 5

5 – 11 p.m. Mesquite Days Carnival

5:45 – 7 p.m. Annual Founder’s Forum (City Hall Council Chambers)

6 – 7:30 p.m. Mesquite Days Zumbathon (Casa Blanca Showroom)

FRIDAY, MAY 6

3 – Midnight Mesquite Days Carnival

4 – 10 p.m. Mesquite Vendor Booths

4:45 p.m. Historical Society 7th Annual Old-Time Bakeoff (Senior Center)

7 – 9 p.m. Mesquite Community Theater – Dead Man’s Cell Phone

SATURDAY, MAY 7

7 – 8:30 a.m. Mayor’s Pancake Breakfast (Family Heritage Park)

10 a.m. (Staging 8 a.m.) Mesquite Days Parade

10 a.m. – Midnight Mesquite Days Carnival

10 a.m. – Midnight Mesquite Days Vendor Booths

7 – 9 p.m. Mesquite Community Theater – Dead Man’s Cell Phone

SUNDAY, MAY 8

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Mesquite Days Carnival

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Mesquite Days Vendor Booths

FRIDAY, MAY 13

4 – 6 p.m. Western BBQ Dinner and Hoe-Down

Smokin’ In Mesquite BBQ Schedule

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

FRIDAY, MAY 6

8 a.m. – 11 a.m. • Vendors set up BBQ Championship Begins!

BBQ will be cooking all day

11 a.m. – 7 p.m. • Doors open to the public and BBQ Cook off Begins • Purchase competition food from competitor teams • Beer Garden and Event Center Opens • Music/DJ

6 p.m. • Cooks meeting in the CasaBlanca Showroom

SATURDAY, MAY 7

10:30 a.m. • Judges meeting in the CasaBlanca Showroom

11 a.m. – 7 p.m. • Beer Garden and Event Center Opens • Music/DJ, BBQ Food • Purchase competition food from BBQ teams

6 p.m. • BBQ Awards