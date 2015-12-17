CCSD Schools to remain open despite threats

Every parent who has a child in any of the 336 Clark County Schools will have or has received a notification via email or phone call about the CCSD dismissing a threatening email they received Thursday morning shortly after 9 a.m.

In their email to parents, they state that the email they received was similar enough to those in larger cities like Los Angeles, Houston and New York City and were deemed as not credible.

Calls to the CCSD office in Las Vegas resulted in non-specific information, only comparing the incident as similar to the others.

The email, in its entirety states the following:

“In an effort to keep you informed, this morning after 9 a.m. Clark County School District staff discovered a threatening email similar to those received in other large districts, including LA, NY, Miami and Houston, where they were deemed to be less than credible. We are working with local law enforcement agencies and are following appropriate protocol. This is not to to cause alarm, but we felt it necessary to share this information with you and will continue to keep you informed. A regular school day is expected today and tomorrow. All daily functions will continue as normal. Principals and school staff have been asked to stay alert and keep students calm and focused on instruction.

The district has crisis response plans in place, and we are proud to have a dedicated police force who patrol our campuses and are trained to detect and respond to threats. We continually review our processes to ensure we remain persistent and current in our efforts to prevent crime.

CCSD support staff, teachers and administrators take the security of our campuses and buildings seriously. We know we are entrusted with the well-being of approximately 320,000 students every day, and therefore, keep safety as our top priority.”

According to employees of CCSD, who refused to name themselves when contacted by the MLN, the CCSD staff consulted with special Local Threat experts and Crisis Response Teams as well as multiple law enforcement agencies, who ultimately deemed the email as non-credible.

According to Mesquite Police Department’s Lieutenant MaQuade Chesley, MPD had not received any notification from CCSD or other agencies that would call for a need of heightened security at Mesquite Schools. He also stated that MPD is prepared should such a threat arise and that their officers know what to look for.

For now, all CCSD schools will remain open as normal.