Mesquite Golf Courses schedule overseed closures

It marks the end of summer in Mesquite. The scorching temperatures begin to subside. The kids go back to school. The golf courses in town start turning brown and closing one by one as the annual grass overseeding process begins. It’s a costly, but necessary means of ensuring the courses have green grass all through the winter.
Here’s the overseed schedule for this fall:
|Course
|Closed Period
|Cart Path Only Period
|Canyons
|Sept. 3-20
|Sept. 21-30
|CasaBlanca
|Sept. 8-26
|Sept. 27 – Oct 8
|Conestoga
|Sept. 8-24
|Sept. 25 – Oct. 9
|Falcon Ridge
|Sept. 14 – Oct. 2
|Oct 3-16
|Palmer
|Sept. 14-30
|Oct 1-8
|Palms
|Sept. 15 – Oct. 4
|Oct. 5 -15
|Wolf Creek
|Sept. 7-24
|Sept. 25-30
What is the over seeding schedule for 2016. Planning to visit in October and will schedule based on the over seeding. Thanks.
We are in the process of inquiring about that and will have an answer for you soon. Thank you
Do you have the schedule for 2017 yet?