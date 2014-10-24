Mesa View releases official statement on Dr. Zinni’s passing

From Patty Holden, CEO

“Mesa View Regional Hospital and Mesa View Medical Group are deeply saddened at the unexpected loss of Dr. Douglas Zinni, who passed away suddenly on Wednesday, October 22, 2014.

Dr. Zinni has been a dedicated general surgeon at Mesa View since 2005. He was also a member of the Board of Trustees, an important part of growth and development at Mesa View and has made substantial contributions to medicine. He has had a tremendous impact on the community and his patients.

Dr. Zinni was truly dedicated to his family, his patients, his church and our community. He will be greatly missed by all.”

According to sources, Dr. Zinni was at home on Wednesday when he suffered from a fatal heart attack.

The staff at Mesquite Local News would like to extend their condolences to Dr. Zinni’s family, friends and coworkers during this difficult time.