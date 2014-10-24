Mesa View releases official statement on Dr. Zinni’s passing

“Mesa View Regional Hospital and Mesa View Medical Group are deeply saddened at the unexpected loss of Dr. Douglas Zinni, who passed away suddenly on Wednesday, October 22, 2014.
Dr. Zinni has been a dedicated general surgeon at Mesa View since 2005. He was also a member of the Board of Trustees, an important part of growth and development at Mesa View and has made substantial contributions to medicine. He has had a tremendous impact on the community and his patients.
Dr. Zinni was truly dedicated to his family, his patients, his church and our community. He will be greatly missed by all.”
According to sources, Dr. Zinni was at home on Wednesday when he suffered from a fatal heart attack.
The staff at Mesquite Local News would like to extend their condolences to Dr. Zinni’s family, friends and coworkers during this difficult time.
I write the Medical Professional Liability policy and had occasion to speak with Dr. Zinni. He was truly a great person and will be missed in many ways. My heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to the family, friends and co-workers.
Sincerely,
Debbie DeLine
This is such a tremendous loss for everyone. Not only was Dr. Zinni a great surgeon who has done many wonderful things for this community, but he was a genuinely nice man. I consider myself very lucky to have known him. Prayers of comfort to his wife and family.
So sorry to hear of Dr Zinni’s death. He saved my life in 2008 after I was taken to Mess View by ambulance with severe stomach pain and left untreated for 13 hours when he came and performed surgery. By the time he got to me, peritinitous had set in because of an intestine rupturing. He had to remove many inches of intestine and I suffered a great deal but lived to tell about it thanks to Dr Zinni’s skill.
I met Dr. Douglas Zinni when we sat for our Nevada medical board review in 1998. He was a long lost cousin that I found as we shared family history. I pray for peace and strength in these difficult times on earth for my cousins family and pray he is in the hands of our Lord now.
A man who knew no strangers. Willing to help everyone. Such a kind person.
You couldn’t ask for a better doctor and a nicer guy. Has taken great care of my family in the past and always gave that personal touch of being a great listener and a compassionate caregiver. The last time I talked to him he was looking forward to retiring from medicine soon. Have a real sense of sadness and loss for his family, the folks in Mesquite, fellow professionals at Mesa View, and of course all of us- his patients. He will be missed!!!
I was shocked and deeply saddened to find that Dr. Zinnia passed away on the 22nd. I was a colleague who worked with him and his wife for several years in. Las. Vegas. I Google him this morning wanting to meet him in. San. Francisco in case he made it to the Surgical Convention. I got the sad news then.
My deepest sympathies to his wife and family.
He was a kind and compassionate person, a good friend. May he rest in peace with the Maker !!!.
MI mas sentido pesame a la familia del Dr.Zinni, el mes pasado yo tube unt ratamiento con el, fue una persona especial, tube 3 operaciones con el, Dios lo tenga en su santa Gloria.
Lo loy a extranar. En paz descanse.
Irma Medina
Dr Zinni was a special one of a kind man. RIP Dr. Z
Dr. Zinnie was a great surgeon and a wonderful doctor. I will truly miss seeing him. He was always kind and caring with a smile to go with it. He truly cared about his patients and wanted the best for them. God bless him and his family in this time of loss.
He just removed mine as well as my sister gallbladder. He was great…. I’m sad…
Dr. Zinni,
He was a wonderful surgeon. He saved my life most definitely. I have bragged about him through the years. And often thought of him. I was so sad to see he had passed at such a young age. I will be forever grateful for you, Dr Zinni🌹